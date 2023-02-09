Google Translate is gaining support for more AI-powered features along with its other services like Google Lens. The US-based tech giant has announced several new features to Google Translate including more context, a new design as well as gestures and more languages. The Google Translate service is also getting support for 33 additional languages including Basque, Corsican, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Latin, Luxembourgish, Sundanese, Yiddish and Zulu. Google has also updated the app with a dynamic font that will automatically get adjusted as text is typed in.

According to details shared in a blog post, Google Translate is gaining the ability to offer more contextual translation options in the language that the user wants to translate to. This means users will soon be able to accurately translate and use the right phrase, local idioms, or appropriate words depending on their intent in the chosen languages. This feature will be available for English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

The iOS app has received a redesign that will offer a larger area for typing. It will also make it easier to translate conversations, use voice input, and access Lens camera translation, according to Google. Additionally, newly introduced gestures will offer the ability to select a language by holding the language button to select a recently used language with a swipe, while swiping down on the home screen text area will display recent translations.

In addition to these, the app has also been updated with a dynamic font that will automatically get adjusted as text is typed in. It will also offer alternate translations and dictionary definitions. Furthermore, the service is also getting support for 33 additional languages including Basque, Corsican, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Latin, Luxembourgish, Sundanese, Yiddish and Zulu.

Google Translate is also receiving an expansion to its web image translation feature giving users more options for translating image-based content, according to the company. The feature will be available on smartphones that are equipped with at least 6GB of RAM. All of the new features announced by Google will roll out to users over the coming months.

