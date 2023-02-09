Technology News
The Google Translate app is now available in Basque, Corsican, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Latin, Luxembourgish, Sundanese, Yiddish and Zulu.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2023 16:44 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google will also add more options to translations for image-based content

Highlights
  • Google Translate will let users select a language with fewer taps
  • A dynamic font will automatically adjust in size as text is added
  • Google Translate has been updated with 33 additional languages

Google Translate is gaining support for more AI-powered features along with its other services like Google Lens. The US-based tech giant has announced several new features to Google Translate including more context, a new design as well as gestures and more languages. The Google Translate service is also getting support for 33 additional languages including Basque, Corsican, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Latin, Luxembourgish, Sundanese, Yiddish and Zulu. Google has also updated the app with a dynamic font that will automatically get adjusted as text is typed in.

According to details shared in a blog post, Google Translate is gaining the ability to offer more contextual translation options in the language that the user wants to translate to. This means users will soon be able to accurately translate and use the right phrase, local idioms, or appropriate words depending on their intent in the chosen languages. This feature will be available for English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

The iOS app has received a redesign that will offer a larger area for typing. It will also make it easier to translate conversations, use voice input, and access Lens camera translation, according to Google. Additionally, newly introduced gestures will offer the ability to select a language by holding the language button to select a recently used language with a swipe, while swiping down on the home screen text area will display recent translations.

In addition to these, the app has also been updated with a dynamic font that will automatically get adjusted as text is typed in. It will also offer alternate translations and dictionary definitions. Furthermore, the service is also getting support for 33 additional languages including Basque, Corsican, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Latin, Luxembourgish, Sundanese, Yiddish and Zulu.

Google Translate is also receiving an expansion to its web image translation feature giving users more options for translating image-based content, according to the company. The feature will be available on smartphones that are equipped with at least 6GB of RAM. All of the new features announced by Google will roll out to users over the coming months. 

Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Translate, Translate app
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
