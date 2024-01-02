Technology News
  Google Maps Brings Real Time Location Sharing on Android, iOS: Here's How to Enable the Feature

Google Maps Brings Real-Time Location Sharing on Android, iOS: Here's How to Enable the Feature

With the Location Sharing feature on Google Maps, you can choose who can access your location details and for how long.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2024 13:36 IST
Google Maps Brings Real-Time Location Sharing on Android, iOS: Here's How to Enable the Feature

Photo Credit: Google

You can also share your estimated time of arrival if you’re navigating to a destination

Highlights
  • Location Sharing feature also works when Location History is turned off
  • You can select to share you location for up to one full day
  • Google also introduced India-focussed Maps features last month
Messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal and others have long had an option to share your location with your contacts. It's a quick way to let your friends and family know where you are or send them your live location to help them navigate. Now, Google is also bringing real-time location sharing natively on the Maps app on Android, iOS, and PC. Google users can share their live location with their contacts via the Location Sharing option in Maps.

With the Location Sharing feature on Google Maps, you can choose who can access your location details and for how long. There are also a few nifty additions to normal live location sharing present on messaging apps. For example, with Google Maps Location Sharing, people you share your location with can also see your device's battery power and if it's charging. And you can also share your estimated time of arrival if you're navigating to a destination.

According to Google's support page on Location Sharing, the feature also works when Location History is turned off in Maps. The feature works pretty much the same way on Android and iOS. To start sharing your location, head to the Google Maps app on your Android device, iPhone or iPad, tap the profile icon on the top right, and select Location Sharing. You will then get an option to choose how long you want to share your location (you can select to share you location for up to one full day, or choose to share it until you turn off Location Sharing), along with a list of Google contacts you can share your location with. You can tap the profile of a contact and select Share.

maps google

Location Sharing is available on iOS as well
Photo Credit: Google

To share you location outside Google contacts, you can select More options in the Location Sharing menu and share the link for your real-time location via other messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage. To stop sharing your location, you can tap the profile of the person you're sharing your location with and select Stop.

You can also share your estimated time of arrival (ETA) with a contact while navigating to a destination on Google Maps. To do so, open Maps, set a destination, and start navigation. Then, tap More and select Share trip progress to share your route with a contact. Location sharing automatically stops when you reach your destination or when you stop navigation.

Last month, Google Maps introduced a few India-focussed features at its Building for India event in New Delhi. The tech giant showcased features like Live view walking, Lens in Maps, fuel efficient routing, address descriptors, local trains support, among others. According to Google, Live view walking navigation is coming to 3,000 cities in the country. The Where Is My Train feature, which lets users track trains, is set to add support for Mumbai local trains. Local trains support for Kolkata is coming soon, too.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps, Maps, Location Sharing, Android, iOS
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
WhatsApp Policy Violations Led to Over 71 Lakh Account Bans in India in November

Google Maps Brings Real-Time Location Sharing on Android, iOS: Here's How to Enable the Feature
Comment
