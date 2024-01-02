Technology News
WhatsApp Policy Violations Led to Over 71 Lakh Account Bans in India in November

WhatsApp says it acted on 6 grievances from users in the country and 8 orders from the Grievance Appellate tribunal received during November 2023.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2024 11:53 IST
WhatsApp Policy Violations Led to Over 71 Lakh Account Bans in India in November

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp receives grievances from users via post and emails sent to the India Grievance Officer

Highlights
  • WhatsApp says it took action against over 19 lakh accounts "proactively"
  • The messaging platform acted on a few grievance reports from Indian users
  • WhatsApp also acted on 8 orders from the Grievance Appellate Commitee
WhatsApp banned more than 71 lakh accounts in India in November last year, the company revealed in its latest monthly report. The messaging platform owned by Facebook parent Meta said that it banned over 19 lakh accounts in India "proactively", which means the company took action on these accounts before it received any user reports of policy violations. WhatsApp also acted on a handful of over 8,000 grievances received from users in the same month, according to the firm's report.

In its latest monthly report published in compliance with the Information Technology
(Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules (2021) WhatsApp says that it banned 71,96,000 accounts between November 1 and November 30 last year. These were accounts that were registered from a phone number with the +91 international prefix, according to the messaging platform.

WhatsApp says that it banned 19,54,000 of more than 71 lakh accounts last November proactively — users didn't have to report these accounts for violating the company's policies. While WhatsApp allows users to report accounts, the platform also employs on-platform abuse detection systems that can proactively detect policy violations.

As per existing regulations, WhatsApp receives grievances from users via emails sent to grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com and via mail sent to the India Grievance Officer via post. The company says that reports related to account assistance, help with accessing features, service feedback, denied requests related to banned accounts, or accounts that did not violate the company's terms and the laws of India.

In order to comply with the IT Rules (2021), WhatsApp said it acted on 6 requests — one related to ban appeals and the others related to miscellaneous support queries — received as grievances by the company's Grievance Officer. In November 2023, the company received 8,841 grievances and complied with 8 orders received from the Grievance Appellate Committee during the same month.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp India, IT Rules, IT Rules 2021, Grievance Officer
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Xiaomi HyperOS India Release Confirmed; Rollout to Start With Xiaomi 13 Pro, Pad 6

WhatsApp Policy Violations Led to Over 71 Lakh Account Bans in India in November
