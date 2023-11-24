Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Shares New Features to Protect Against Fake Content, Harmful Reviews

Google Maps Shares New Features to Protect Against Fake Content, Harmful Reviews

In a blog post shared Wednesday, Google explained that monitors unusual patterns in user contributed content to prevent abuse.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 November 2023 12:41 IST
Google Maps Shares New Features to Protect Against Fake Content, Harmful Reviews

Photo Credit: Google

Google Maps halts user contributions in cases of review bombing a place

Highlights
  • Google restricts contributions for certain places in Maps
  • The company monitors unusual activities like a flood of 1-star reviews
  • Google Maps curbs misleading content during events like elections
Advertisement

Google Maps has received a few major updates this month, adding Immersive View for routes, bringing new AI features and, more recently, a visual overhaul that brings a new colour palette to the app. While Maps is usually a reliable way to check up information on places like restaurants, cinemas, ATM locations and other establishments, it is not immune to fake reviews and misleading content. In a bid to make Maps more robust, Google has now shared three new ways it prevents policy-violating content from being submitted.

In a blog post shared Wednesday, Google explained that it monitors unusual patterns in user contributed content, for example a spike in one-star reviews for an establishment, and takes appropriate action to prevent abuse. “This can include everything from taking down policy-violating content to temporarily disabling new contributions,” the blog said. The company also looks at policy violating reviews and investigates accounts that left said reviews.

Secondly, Google also works to protect places and establishments ahead of sensitive moments, for example an election, when the company anticipates an uptick in unrelated and unhelpful content on Maps. Google says it limits contributors' ability to make edits to phone numbers, addresses and other information to curb down on misleading content

Further, the search engine giant has put in place long-term protections against unhelpful and harmful user contributions. This would, as an example, include negative reviews of places like police stations and prisons. “A set of frameworks helps us evaluate how helpful user input might be for these types of places, and based on the outcome we may apply restrictions ranging from limiting contributions to blocking a specific type of content to blocking contributed content altogether,” Google said.

In cases where user contributions have been restricted, contributors may get a banner that notifies them that the functionality is turned off. Despite restrictions, however, users can look up helpful information like phone number, address and website for places.

Last month, Google rolled out Immersive View for routes feature as part of a new Maps update, which lets users preview their route step-by-step while driving, walking, or cycling. The feature is available in select cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo, and Venice on both Android and iOS. Additionally, Google also added an AI-powered Lens in Maps feature to help users understand their surroundings in real time.

More recently, Google also rolled out an all-new colour palette for Google Maps, overhauling all visual aspects of the app. Roads and streets have been changed from off-white colour to grey and the greens and blues for parks or water bodies have also changed noticeably. Highways are also no longer yellow, adopting a darker grey colour scheme.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Redmi K70 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6.67-Inch Display; Design Officially Revealed
Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Set for December 7; to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Periscope Telephoto Camera

Related Stories

Google Maps Shares New Features to Protect Against Fake Content, Harmful Reviews
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Will Be Available in Three Colour Options: See Here
  2. Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Debut: See Price
  3. iQoo 12 5G to Launch in India With Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14
  4. Realme GT 5 Pro Telephoto Camera Details Are Out: See Here
  5. Red Magic 9 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: See Price
  6. Redmi K70 Pro Will Run on This New Mobile Chipset; Design Revealed
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro May Get LTE, 5G Variants, Reportedly Spotted Online
  8. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Rockstar Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of GTA 6
  10. What Is Project Q* That May Be a Factor in Altman’s Firing From OpenAI
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Shares New Features to Protect Against Fake Content, Harmful Reviews
  2. Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Set for December 7; to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Periscope Telephoto Camera
  3. Redmi K70 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6.67-Inch Display; Design Officially Revealed
  4. Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus 12 Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of December 4 Launch
  6. Government Planning New Regulations for Hosting Deepfakes: IT Minister
  7. Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI CEO; Bret Taylor to Chair ChatGPT Board
  8. OnePlus 12 Leak Suggests Phone May Get Wood Texture Back Panel Resembling OnePlus One
  9. iQoo 12 5G Will Launch in India With Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14
  10. Red Magic 9 Pro, Red Magic 9 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, RGB Fans Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »