Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Meet’s New Adaptive Audio Feature Syncs Mics on Multiple Laptops to Avoid Echo

Google Meet’s New Adaptive Audio Feature Syncs Mics on Multiple Laptops to Avoid Echo

It combines mics and speakers on multiple devices to eliminate echo and provide clearer audio, Google says.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2024 13:41 IST
Google Meet’s New Adaptive Audio Feature Syncs Mics on Multiple Laptops to Avoid Echo

Photo Credit: Google

Google Adaptive Audio feature is being rolled out gradually and will be available over the coming weeks.

Highlights
  • Google introduces a new Adaptive Audio feature for Meet
  • It lets multiple users join calls in the same room without echo
  • It is available to Workspace users with Gemini Enterprise and other plans
Advertisement

Google introduced a new feature for its video conferencing platform, Google Meet, on Wednesday (May 22). Named “Adaptive Audio”, Google says it lets users hop on Meet using multiple laptops in the same room without the echo that usually ensues and creates “audio feedback”. It was announced alongside another feature that makes it easy to manage communication in Spaces. This comes just weeks after the company announced the integration of Gemini 1.5 Pro Large Language Model (LLM) into Google Meet, bringing information retrieval and meeting summarisation capabilities.

Google Meet's Adaptive Audio Feature

In a Workspace blog, Google announced that the new “Adaptive Audio” feature works by automatically detecting multiple laptops present in the same room. It then synchronises the speakers and the microphones to avoid the echo that usually comes when multiple devices are placed in close proximity. As per the blog, it becomes useful when using non-traditional spaces, such as cafes and lounges, as meeting rooms. Furthermore, Google also claims that it can prove beneficial to those without dedicated equipment or limited video-conferencing rooms.

“This allows teams to create ad-hoc meeting spaces anywhere with just their laptops where everyone can be heard clearly, without the inconvenience of crowding around a single laptop,” the company said.

When multiple participants join the call in the same room, this feature is automatically activated and an icon is visible on the top-left corner of the screen, Google says. It groups people in the “Participants” panel and merges their audio to “ensure everyone can hear and be heard well.” It is turned On by default and there is no Admin control for it, while turning it off may cause an “echo or a howling noise”. Users can toggle it by going to Settings > Audio > Adaptive audio.

“Adaptive Audio” on Google Meet is being rolled out in a gradual manner and will be available to all Google Workspace users with Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Business, Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium, and the AI Meetings and Messaging add-on over the coming weeks.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Workspace, Google, Google Meet
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Exclusively: Report
Noise Luna Ring Gets AI-Powered Wellness Coach and Other Features With Latest Update

Related Stories

Google Meet’s New Adaptive Audio Feature Syncs Mics on Multiple Laptops to Avoid Echo
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Could Cost
  2. OnePlus May Launch a Phone With Satellite Connectivity: Report
  3. Realme Narzo N65 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Microsoft Adds GPT-4o to Azure, Unveils Copilot AI Agents
  5. Realme Buds Air 6 With Up to 50dB ANC Debut in India: Check Price
  6. Honor 200 Series With New Four-Layer AI Confirmed to Launch Soon
  7. Vivo S19 Series, Vivo Watch GT Launch Set for Next Week
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Report
  9. Acer Swift 14 AI With Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus CPUs Unveiled: See Price
  10. Truecaller, Microsoft Join Hands to Bring Personal Voice to AI Assistant
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Set for June 6: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Sony Working on New PlayStation Platform for Free-to-Play Mobile Games, Job Listing Reveals
  3. Honor to Bring Google Cloud-Powered Generative AI Features to Its Devices, Shares AI Strategy
  4. Google Meet’s New Adaptive Audio Feature Syncs Mics on Multiple Laptops to Avoid Echo
  5. Vivo S19 Series, Vivo Watch GT Launch Confirmed for May 30; Colourways, Camera Details Teased
  6. Realme Narzo N65 5G India Launch Set for May 28; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  7. US Lawmakers Pass FIT21 Crypto Bill That May Regulate SEC’s Involvement in Sector Oversight
  8. Google Pixel 8 to Be Manufactured in India by Dixon Technologies in Q3 2024: Report
  9. Noise Luna Ring Gets AI-Powered Wellness Coach and Other Features With Latest Update
  10. Microsoft Adds GPT-4o Support for Azure, Unveils Copilot AI Agents for Automation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »