Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S24 series in January with Snapdragon and in-house Exynos chipsets. It packed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US variants of the Galaxy S24 and S24+, but the phones arrived in other regions with an Exynos 2400 chipset. The South Korean technology conglomerate was rumoured to follow this dual-chip strategy for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, a new report contradicts the claim and suggests that Samsung will use Qualcomm's latest chipset in its next-generation foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 SoC details

Korean publication The Elec states that Samsung will exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors for its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. The chipset will reportedly have a "For Galaxy" tag like current and older generation foldables and Galaxy S series. Previously, the upcoming phones were said to come with Exynos chips in some regions.

Samsung's sixth generation Galaxy Z Fold series is reportedly designed based on Qualcomm's processor from the start and adding another processor could increase the cost. The report states that the brand preferred a single-chip strategy after considering "cost control" and "efficiency".“Only when foldable phones ship as many units as the S series” it would be beneficial for Samsung to include Exynos, claims the report. Samsung has exclusively used Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor on its foldable phones since its inception.

Meanwhile, tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) posted alleged renders of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases. The leak suggests a familiar design for the device. It is shown with a dual rear camera unit and a flex window.

Samsung is expected to hold its second unpacked event of 2024 on July 10 to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. We have already heard rumours about the phone's specifications. The flip-style phone is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate cover display. It could come in 8GB and a 12GB RAM variant alongside 256GB and 512GB storage options. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could get a Titanium frame and is said to stick with 25W charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.