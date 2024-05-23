Technology News
Samsung reportedly preferred a single-chip strategy after considering "cost control" and "efficiency".

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2024 11:52 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is expected to hold its second unpacked event of 2024 on July 10

Highlights
  • Upcoming foldables were said to come with Exynos chips in some regions
  • Flip-style phone is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate cover display
  • Samsung has been using exclusively Qualcomm chipsets
Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S24 series in January with Snapdragon and in-house Exynos chipsets. It packed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US variants of the Galaxy S24 and S24+, but the phones arrived in other regions with an Exynos 2400 chipset. The South Korean technology conglomerate was rumoured to follow this dual-chip strategy for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, a new report contradicts the claim and suggests that Samsung will use Qualcomm's latest chipset in its next-generation foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 SoC details

Korean publication The Elec states that Samsung will exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors for its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. The chipset will reportedly have a "For Galaxy" tag like current and older generation foldables and Galaxy S series. Previously, the upcoming phones were said to come with Exynos chips in some regions.

Samsung's sixth generation Galaxy Z Fold series is reportedly designed based on Qualcomm's processor from the start and adding another processor could increase the cost. The report states that the brand preferred a single-chip strategy after considering "cost control" and "efficiency".“Only when foldable phones ship as many units as the S series” it would be beneficial for Samsung to include Exynos, claims the report. Samsung has exclusively used Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor on its foldable phones since its inception.

Meanwhile, tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) posted alleged renders of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases. The leak suggests a familiar design for the device. It is shown with a dual rear camera unit and a flex window.

Samsung is expected to hold its second unpacked event of 2024 on July 10 to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. We have already heard rumours about the phone's specifications. The flip-style phone is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate cover display. It could come in 8GB and a 12GB RAM variant alongside 256GB and 512GB storage options. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could get a Titanium frame and is said to stick with 25W charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Exynos 2400
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor 200 Series to Come With Company's New Four-Layer AI; Launch Timeline Confirmed, Design Teased

