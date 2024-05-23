Indian smart wearables brand Noise announced a slew of new features for its Luna Ring on Tuesday (May 21). The Luna Ring is the company's first-ever wearable smart ring launched in July 2023 featuring skin temperature sensors, a 3-axis accelerometer, and Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors to carry out its health monitoring functions. With its latest update, the Noise Luna Ring gets even more features supported by an artificial intelligence (AI) wellness coach called Luna AI.

Noise Luna Ring AI features

Noise says the new AI-powered features make the Luna Ring a “personalised all-time health companion”. With the update, the Luna Ring can now be used to track fitness metrics with AI-driven actionable insights. The company claims that the Luna Ring provides tailored suggestions by learning sleep habits, health goals, activity levels, and sleep patterns. The AI features have been trained on algorithms and anonymised data from 20 million users, while also incorporating insights from wellness experts, the company claims. The three highlights of the update include:

1. Ask Anything - With this feature, users can get personalised recommendations based on fitness data as well as answers to their queries from Luna AI, the AI-powered wellness coach.

2. Body Insights - It provides deeper insights into the body's rhythms and signals, allowing the wearer to optimise their health while also receiving personalised suggestions.

3. Personal Coach and Nutritionist - Luna AI customises the training routines based on the fitness goals. It also provides nutrition recommendations using bio-markers.

Announcing the AI-powered wellness coach and other updates, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “We are excited to bring the first-ever AI integration to smart rings, globally. Smart rings were recently introduced as the latest form factors, and AI's role is proving to be a game changer in unlocking their full potential.”

Noise says the AI-driven insights and other features are being currently rolled out in beta, meaning they may be available to all users over the next few weeks. The Luna Ring is priced at Rs. 21,999 and is available in seven sizes. It can be purchased from the brand's website.

