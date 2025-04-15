Google Classroom is getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that can generate questions on a particular topic based on information shared with the tool. The feature is currently available to Google Workspace users who have subscribed to the Education tier. Powered by Gemini, the tool can generate a wide variety of questions that can be used to assess students' knowledge about a lesson, a book chapter, or a topic. The AI-generated questions can also be exported to Google Docs or Google Forms.

Google Classroom Can Now Generate Text-Dependent Questions

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based search giant states that the new question-generation feature follows the vocabulary list-generation feature that Google introduced earlier this year. With this new AI tool, educators and teachers can quickly generate questions to assess students' knowledge and comprehension of a particular topic.

Google says that this is a text-dependent AI feature. This means that Gemini will not use any data beyond what was shared with it to generate the questions. Currently, educators can either upload a file directly from Google Drive or manually add the input text to Google Classroom.

Once the input text has been added, Gemini takes over and generates questions or quizzes based on the user's requirement. The AI tool also offers granular control to educators, allowing them to customise various aspects of the questions.

Educators can select the skills they want students to demonstrate and select from options such as craft and structure, making inferences, point of view, evaluating arguments, and more. The tool also lets users select the type of questions from multiple-choice, open-ended, short response, and extended response. Additionally, the grade level of the questions and number of questions can also be selected.

Once the educator has added the information, Gemini generates a set of questions for the students, which can be exported to a Google Form or Google Docs. The tech giant says this feature can be useful to assess students' comprehension of a lesson after it is completed.

This feature is currently rolling out to Google Workspace for Education subscribers and those with existing Gemini Education add-ons. The company says that it can take up to a couple of weeks before all eligible users receive the update.