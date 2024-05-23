Google Pixel 8 — the company's flagship smartphone launched in October last year — will soon be manufactured in India. According to an article in The Economic Times citing two executives aware of the company's plans, a local contract manufacturer will produce the Pixel 8 in the country, the first batch of handsets is expected to arrive later this year. Earlier this year, it was reported that Google would start manufacturing its handsets in India in Q2 2024.

Google Pixel 8 to be manufactured in India

The report states that Google's current Pixel 8 smartphone that was launched last year will be manufactured in India by Dixon Technologies, and the local firm is said to have recently started trial production. While company already sells the Pixel 8 series in India, these handsets that are typically produced in China and Vietnam. The first batch of locally produced handsets will reportedly arrive in September.

Last year, Google announced that it planned to manufacture its Pixel 8 series in India, and the company appears to be on track to produce its own flagship phones in the country. As per the report, Dixon will be able to produce up to 1 lakh units per month, and the announcement comes on the heels of the company's subsidiary Padget Electronics inking an agreement to manufacture phones for Taiwan-based Compal Electronics.

Google Pixel 8 specifications

Google's Pixel 8 series was launched in India and global markets last year, at the company's Made by Google 2023 event. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are equipped with Google's Tensor G3 chip, paired with 8GB (Pixel 8) and 12GB (Pixel 8 Pro) of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch OLED screen, while the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch OLED screen.

Both flagship phones are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung GN2 senso 50-megapixel primary camera. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro feature a 12-megapixel and 64-megpixel ultra-wide-angle camera, respectively. The Pro model is equipped with a third camera — a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Both phones have an 11-megapixel selfie camera and feature 4,575mAh and 5,050mAh batteries with support for 27W and 30W wired charging, respectively, along with wireless charging support.

