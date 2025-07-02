Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Messages Lets Users Edit Cross Platform RCS Messages to iPhone Users: Report

Google Messages Lets Users Edit Cross Platform RCS Messages to iPhone Users: Report

iPhone users cannot edit messages sent to Android smartphones and this is unlikely to change until Apple updates its Messages app.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2025 15:24 IST
Google Messages Lets Users Edit Cross Platform RCS Messages to iPhone Users: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/ @rdne

iPhone users can already edit chats sent to other iMessage users

Highlights
  • Google Messages could roll out cross platform message editing soon
  • Some users can already edit cross platform RCS chats on Android
  • Apple might have to update its Messages app to display edited messages
Advertisement

Google Messages is reportedly testing support for editing RCS chats sent from an Android smartphone to an iPhone. While iPhone users could previously edit iMessage chats, and Google Messages allowed Android-to-Android chats to be modified, it appears that the ability to edit cross-platform chats is coming soon. However, iPhone users cannot edit RCS messages sent to Android users, and this might require action from Apple's end in order to enable the functionality. Cross-platform message encryption is another feature that is expected to arrive in the future.

Google Messages Currently Offers Better User Experience for Edited Chats

A year after Google Messages added support for message editing in Android-to-Android chats, the company is now letting some users edit RCS messages sent to iPhone users, according to an Android Authority report. However, there are a couple of notable limitations when editing cross-platform RCS texts via Google Messages.

Introduced in March, the Universal Profile 3.0 specification finally added support for two features supported on third party messaging apps for several years: end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and message editing. The latter is now available to some Google Messages users, and seems to be working on messages sent from an Android phone to different iPhone models running on iOS 18.5 and iOS 26 developer beta, according to the publication.

While Google appears to have added support for the latest RCS specification, edited messages are not displayed properly on an iPhone. Instead of seeing the edited message on the iOS Messages app, users will see the new message after the original message, along with an asterisk.

The new ability to edit messages sent from an Android phone to an iPhone appears to be rolling out to users slowly. This might be because it is being enabled via a server side switch, which means that users might have to wait until the functionality is available.

When it is enabled on both platforms, users can expect the same 15-minute message editing window that is available on iMessage and Google Messages with RCS. However, there's no word from Apple on when support for message editing and E2EE, both part of the Universal Profile 3.0 specification, will be added to the Messages app for improved cross-platform RCS chats.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Messages, Messages, RCS, iMessage, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Honor X9c 5G India Launch Set for July 7; Key Specifications and Colour Options Revealed

Related Stories

Google Messages Lets Users Edit Cross Platform RCS Messages to iPhone Users: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  9. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »