Google Will Soon Return to Laptop Market With New High-End Pixel Laptop: Report

Google's purported Pixel-branded laptop is allegedly compared internally with several other high-end laptops.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2024 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google unveiled Pixelbook Go in 2019

Highlights
  • It has been a long time since Google launched a Pixel laptop
  • The new project is reportedly dubbed "Snowy"
  • Pixelbook Go came with a Chrome OS
Google is reportedly gearing up to re-enter the laptop space with a Pixel-branded laptop. The tech giant has allegedly assigned a team dedicated to this project and the brand could pack reasonably advanced hardware on the upcoming device. The so-called Pixel laptop may run on Android instead of ChromeOS. It is expected to compete against Apple's MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, and Microsoft Surface in the market. Google announced its last Pixel laptop — Pixelbook Go — in 2019.

Google Is Reportedly in the Early Stages of a Pixel Laptop Project

Android Headlines, citing an internal mail, reports that Google will soon be returning to the laptop market with a new premium Pixel laptop. The laptop codenamed “Snowy" is being compared internally with other high-end laptops, including the MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, Microsoft Surface and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. Therefore it is speculated to come with high-end specifications.

Google has reportedly assigned a team dedicated to this project. Google's Pixel laptop is said to have a premium build as the company is looking to target the premium market. It is said to run on Chrome OS.

Additionally, a report by Android Headlines suggests that Google's rumoured Pixel laptop will run a new version of desktop Android. Unfortunately, both reports do not include a timeline for the launch of the Pixel-branded laptop.

It has been a long time since Google released a Pixel laptop. The brand unveiled Pixelbook Go in October 2019 at its Made By Google event alongside Google Pixel Buds, Nest Wifi, and Nest Mini. The first Chromebook with Pixel branding was launched in 2013.

The Pixelbook Go came with a Chrome OS and has Intel Core M3 processors on the base variant, and Intel Core i7 processors on the higher-end variant. It sports a 13.3-inch display and is offered in 8GB or 16GB RAM options. It has 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB storage variants as well.

 

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
