Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Bluesky Confirms It Will Not Train Its Generative AI Models on User Posts

Bluesky Confirms It Will Not Train Its Generative AI Models on User Posts

Bluesky said it uses AI internally to assist with moderation of the platform.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2024 17:25 IST
Bluesky Confirms It Will Not Train Its Generative AI Models on User Posts

Photo Credit: Bluesky

Bluesky recently revealed that one million users joined the platform in a single day

Highlights
  • AI is also used in Bluesky’s Discover algorithmic feed
  • AI crawlers can reportedly access user posts on Bluesky
  • The platform is said to have crossed 17 million registered users
Advertisement

Bluesky recently announced that it does not train its generative artificial intelligence (AI) models on user data. The social media platform also highlighted the areas where it uses AI tools and claimed that none of the models have been trained on the public and private posts made by users. The statement was released after several creators and users raised concerns about the platform's privacy policy around AI. Notably, Bluesky recently crossed the 17 million registered users mark after one million users joined the platform in a single day last week.

Bluesky Says It Does Not Train AI on User Posts

In a post on the platform, Bluesky announced its stance on AI and user data. “We do not use any of your content to train generative AI, and have no intention of doing so,” the post said, adding that it was issued after several artists and creators on the platform raised concerns over the platform's AI policy.

In a separate post, Bluesky also listed the areas where it uses generative AI tools. The company uses AI internally to assist in content moderation system, which is a common practice for social media platforms. Additionally, it also uses AI in its Discover algorithmic feed, through which the platform suggests posts to users based on their activity on the platform.

The Verge reported that while the company might not be using user data to train AI models, third-party firms can still crawl the platform and scrape the data to train their models. Company spokesperson Emily Liu told the publication that Bluesky's robots.txt files do not stop outside companies from crawling its website for data.

However, the spokesperson highlighted that the issue is currently a topic of discussion within the team and Bluesky is trying to figure out how to ensure that outside organisations respect user consent on the platform.

Notably, on Sunday, Bluesky revealed that one million new users joined the social media platform in a single day. It also highlighted that the platform crossed the milestone of 17 million registered users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bluesky, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
CoinSwitch SmartInvest  Service With Investment Strategies for New Crypto Investors Launched
Elon Musk Expands Lawsuit Against OpenAI, Adding Microsoft and Antitrust Claims

Related Stories

Bluesky Confirms It Will Not Train Its Generative AI Models on User Posts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Series Will Launch in China on November 26 With This Chipset
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Launch in India With a Smaller Battery
  3. Samsung's XR Glasses Will Share Features With Meta Ray-Ban Glasses: Report
  4. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Chipset Details Surface Online
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins in India With These Benefits
  6. Apple Might Be Thinking of Making Its Own TV Set, but There's a Catch
  7. Nubia Z70 Ultra Design Revealed; Will Arrive in These Colourways
  8. Apple Reportedly Plans to Discontinue This Popular iPhone Accessory
  9. Redmi K80 Series Will Launch in China With These Expected Specifications
  10. Oppo Find X8 Series to Be First Phones With Dimensity 9400 Chip in India
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Rockets Create Artificial Clouds Under Northern Lights in Norway
  2. Bluesky Confirms It Will Not Train Its Generative AI Models on User Posts
  3. Elon Musk Expands Lawsuit Against OpenAI, Adding Microsoft and Antitrust Claims
  4. Hubble Telescope Reveals Milky Way Blowing Gas off LMC Galaxy in Close Encounter
  5. Tecno Pop 9 4G India Launch Date Set for November 22; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  6. SpaceX Rolls Out Starship Super Heavy Booster for November 19 Flight Test
  7. Tata Said to Seal Deal with Pegatron for iPhone Plant in Tamil Nadu
  8. CoinSwitch SmartInvest  Service With Investment Strategies for New Crypto Investors Launched
  9. Oppo Find X8 Series Set to Be First Smartphones in India to Arrive With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset
  10. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins Ahead of India Launch on November 26: Check Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »