  Xiaomi Said to Replace GetApps With PhonePe's Indus Appstore in India

Xiaomi Said to Replace GetApps With PhonePe's Indus Appstore in India

Xiaomi will likely discontinue GetApps in January 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 November 2024 19:07 IST
Xiaomi Said to Replace GetApps With PhonePe's Indus Appstore in India

Photo Credit: Indus Appstore

PhonePe launched its Android-based Indus Appstore in India in February

Highlights
  • Indus Appstore is an Android-based mobile app marketplace
  • It may impact Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco devices purchased in India
  • The Indus Appstore supports English and 12 Indian regional languages
Xiaomi will likely soon discontinue its GetApps app store for Indian users. Although the company has yet to officially announce the store's discontinuation, information regarding the same has surfaced online. The Chinese smartphone maker is said to replace the app store with Indus Appstore, an Android-based mobile app marketplace by PhonePe. The Indian digital payment platform introduced the storefront in the country in February. Indus Appstore supports English and 12 Indian regional languages.

Xiaomi to Replace GetApps With PhonePe's Indus Appstore in India

According to an X post by user Aryan Gupta (@SavageAryan007), Xiaomi has begun notifying Indian users about PhonePe replacing its GetApps store. The move will affect Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco devices purchased in the country. The post claims that some Xiaomi users in India have started receiving a notification about the impending change within the GetApps store.

The post shared a screengrab of the notification, which suggests that Xiaomi users in the country will not have access to the GetApps store from January 2025. The marketplace is said to be replaced by the Indus Appstore, which was introduced by PhonePe on February 21 this year. The transition is expected to trim down bloatware on Xiaomi phones.

The screenshot of the notification suggests that Xiaomi users in India need not take any action for the transition. As per the notification, the GetApps team will continue to provide installation and support services for apps under the moniker of "Indus Services App".

The Indus Appstore is available in English and 12 Indian regional languages like Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and more. The app storefront launched with 200,000 apps, including several thousand games. App listings on the developer platform will be free for the first year, however, an annual fee will be charged thereafter. Additionally, PhonePe announced that the marketplace would not impose any platform fees or commissions on developers for in-app payments if they use separate payment gateways.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Yahoo Mail for iOS Updated With AI Features, Gamification Tools

Xiaomi Said to Replace GetApps With PhonePe's Indus Appstore in India
