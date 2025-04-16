Technology News
Android Smartphones Get Auto-Restart Security Feature With Latest Google Play Services Update

Apple rolled out a similar 'Inactivity Reboot' feature with iOS 18.1 in October 2024.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2025 17:19 IST
There's no word on whether the automatic reboot window can be configured by users

  • Google is rolling out a new security feature to Android smartphones
  • The feature automatically reboots an unattended Android handset
  • Google says it will be an optional security feature
Google is rolling out a new security feature to Android smartphones that will automatically restart a user's handset if it hasn't been unlocked for a three-day period. This feature is designed to secure the data on a smartphone, preventing unauthorised access. The feature is also expected to be available on Android tablets. Apple rolled out a similar 'Inactivity Reboot' feature with iOS 18.1 in October 2024, which reboots an iPhone if it is left unattended for a 72-hour period.

Rebooting Android Phones to Protect Data From Unauthorised Access

The latest Google Play services v25.14 update that began rolling out on Monday includes a new feature that will reboot an Android smartphone automatically if it has been locked "for 3 consecutive days". This means that if you haven't unlocked your handset for a 72-hour period, it will automatically restart and you will be prompted to enter your passcode when you pick up your smartphone again.

When a smartphone is rebooted, all user data on the handset is encrypted and biometrics are disabled until a user enters their passcode. This is called the Before First Unlock (BFU) state, which prevents unauthorised access to user data. Once the passcode is entered, the user data is decrypted and biometric unlocking is enabled, and the device enters the After First Unlock (AFU) state.

By automatically rebooting an Android smartphone if it is left unattended for three days, Google can protect user data from being accessed by unauthorised parties, including thieves. BFU is enabled whenever a phone is rebooted, so a simple restart can help safeguard user information.

While Google's changelog mentions the automatic restart feature is available for "Phone", the same feature is likely to arrive on Android tablets. Google's changelog also mentions that this will be an optional feature, which suggests that there might be a toggle to disable the feature.

A similar automatic restart feature was recently introduced by Apple with the iOS 18.1 update. If an iPhone running on iOS 18.1 or newer is left unattended for 72 hours, the handset will reboot to safeguard user data. The feature was discovered after smartphones seized by law enforcement rebooted on their own, thanks to the new 'Inactivity Reboot' feature.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
