Yahoo Mail for iOS Updated With AI Features, Gamification Tools

The updated Yahoo Mail app for iOS can now summarise messages, help users compose emails, and enable quick actions from the inbox view.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2024 18:32 IST
The new Yahoo Mail app also lets users integrate Gmail and Outlook accounts within the app

Highlights
  • Yahoo Mail also lets users set category-based customised notifications
  • Yahoo says the new app has a messaging-inspired interface
  • The company has also added a gamified inbox clean-up feature
Yahoo Mail is getting a new makeover. Last week, the company announced that it is redesigning the app with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI). It now offers new features such as summarising messages and helping users compose emails as well as letting them sort and categorise their emails. Apart from the AI features, the app is also introducing a messaging-inspired interface and gamification tools to make the in-app experience more engaging. Currently, the new Yahoo Mail app is available for iOS in the US.

Yahoo Mail Gets an AI-Powered Redesign

In a press release, Yahoo detailed the new capabilities of its new Mail app. The company said the new app is focused on helping users keep up with their inbox volume and organising the important messages. The company used AI and gamification tools to create this experience but did not reveal the AI models used to power the new features.

yahoo mail new app Yahoo Mail

The new Yahoo Mail app
Photo Credit: Yahoo

 

Calling it an AI-powered inbox, Yahoo is now offering users AI-generated one-line email summaries. The summaries are shown in a preview window and are accompanied by proposed actions which include response suggestions. The company says this method will allow users to quickly respond to emails that usually could eat up valuable time of users.

Other options available in the quick-actions interface include options to view bills, access verification codes, track packages, view images and attachments, add events to the calendar, RSVP to invites and more. Additionally, users can also customise their notifications to choose the email categories that are important to them.

Coming to the interface, Yahoo Mail has opted for a messaging app-like experience where users can quickly enter a mail thread and reply with a few taps. It also offers an AI feature that can adjust the tonality of a message and make it appear more professional, friendly, formal, or concise. The company is also letting users organise their primary inbox. Users can sort it by important messages, organising emails by sender, content, and topics. Further, users can also unsubscribe emails from a sender and delete messages by users.

Yahoo has also included a gamification feature in the Mail app. The company has added prompts to ask users to delete, archive, or mark emails as read. Using the visual prompts can perform the action in a single tap. The company is calling it gamifying inbox clean-up.

Finally, the new Yahoo Mail app lets users to link multiple email accounts. This means users can access the app's email management features without needing to open a new account. Popular email clients such as Gmail, Outlook, and other email providers are compatible with the app.

Akash Dutta
Elon Musk Expands Lawsuit Against OpenAI, Adding Microsoft and Antitrust Claims

Comment

