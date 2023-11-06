Technology News
  Google Play Protect Real Time Scanning Effective Against Several Malicious Apps: Report

Google Play Protect Real-Time Scanning Effective Against Several Malicious Apps: Report

Google's updated Play Protect with code-level scanning can also detect malware that uses AI to obfuscate its code to sidestep detection.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2023 14:11 IST
Google Play Protect Real-Time Scanning Effective Against Several Malicious Apps: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki

Google's real-time scanner can study app signals and identify malicious behaviour

Highlights
  • Google Play is getting much more effective at detecting Android malware
  • Play Protect can now perform code-level scanning for unknown apps
  • Google says it will be rolled out in India followed by other regions
Google Play Protect was recently updated with a powerful real-time scanner aimed at protecting users from apps installed outside the Play Store, and the company's efforts to prevent malicious users from gaining access to user information appears to have paid off. The proactive protection for users on Android smartphones is capable of warning users, preventing app installation, or disabling an existing app — and is capable of stopping several threats, including those that can be used to extort money from users, according to a report.

TechCrunch reports that the updated Google Play Protect malware detection capability, that was announced last month at the company's Google for India 2023 event, was able to detect and block the publication's attempts to install apps used to stalk or track users' movements, marking them as harmful. Meanwhile, the service was also capable of blocking all but five predatory loan apps disguised as other Android apps, that were installed in order to test the ability of the code analysis feature.

play protect real time scanning google play protect

The updated Play Protect service offers to scan sideloaded apps on Android
Photo Credit: Google

 

Last month, Google explained that the updated Play Protect is aimed at preventing cybercriminals from infecting users' devices with polymorphic malware — malicious software that is designed to hide or modify its characteristics, making it harder to detect. While Play Protect previously scanned apps using on-device machine learning and an existing database of known malware, the new security features are much more advanced.

With the improvements to Play Protect, Google's scanners will be able to perform real-time code-level scanning to identify dangerous apps. When an app is scanned, the service will share important signals from the app with the company's scanning system for analysis. This will help protect users from malicious developers who use AI to obfuscate dangerous code in their apps. 

Unlike iOS, Android smartphones allow users to sideload applications that are not available on the Google Play store. As a result, users might install apps in Android Package (APK) format from unknown and untrusted sources and some of these might be modified by malicious actors to collect user information while in use. Countries like India have also seen the rise of predatory lending apps that are known to extort users by using data harvested from their smartphones, including their contacts.

Google announced in October that the improvements to Play Protect would be available for users in select countries on Android smartphones and tablets with Google Play services. The rollout of the new Play Protect scanning functionality is rolling out to users in India followed by other regions, according to the company.

Google Play Protect, Play Protect, Android, Android malware, Android malware protection, Play Protect scanning, Google Play, Play Store, Google Play Store, Android apps, Malware, Google
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
