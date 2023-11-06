Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A05 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2023 14:08 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A05 seen in black, light green and silver colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A05 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display
  • The handset comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM
  • The Galaxy A05 supports 25W wired fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A05 was recently introduced in select countries. The handset is also expected to launch in India soon. It is said to succeed the Galaxy A04 and join the Galaxy A05s, which was released in India earlier this year. The price of the Galaxy A05 in India has been tipped before. Specifications of the handset have already been confirmed from its unveiling in Malaysia and the Philippines. Now, the user manual of the Galaxy A05 has been spotted online, hinting at its India launch.

The user manual of the Samsung Galaxy A05 was first spotted on Samsung's India website by 91Mobiles. This listing hints at an imminent India launch of the handset. The phone supports dual nano SIM connectivity.

Aside from the user manual being listed online, no other specifications have been revealed on the India website. However, the Galaxy A05 has been released in other markets like Malaysia and the Philippines. The India variant of the handset is expected to have similar specifications to that of its Malaysian and Philipino counterparts. Meanwhile, the 4GB + 64GB option of the handset has previously been tipped to be priced at Rs. 12,499, while the 6GB + 128GB option may be listed at Rs. 12,999.

The phone sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Galaxy A05 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage, the latter of which is expandable via microSD card. It ships with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.

For optics, a dual camera setup is available on the Galaxy A05 equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth shooter and an LED flash unit. The front camera, placed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch, comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy A05 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also supports 4G, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 2.0, GPS and Glonass connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 195 grams, the handset measures 168.8mm x 78.2mm x 8.8mm.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A05, Samsung Galaxy A05 India launch, Samsung Galaxy A05 specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 12 Allegedly Spotted on 3C Website With 100W Wired Fast Charging Support
