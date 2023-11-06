Samsung Galaxy A05 was recently introduced in select countries. The handset is also expected to launch in India soon. It is said to succeed the Galaxy A04 and join the Galaxy A05s, which was released in India earlier this year. The price of the Galaxy A05 in India has been tipped before. Specifications of the handset have already been confirmed from its unveiling in Malaysia and the Philippines. Now, the user manual of the Galaxy A05 has been spotted online, hinting at its India launch.

The user manual of the Samsung Galaxy A05 was first spotted on Samsung's India website by 91Mobiles. This listing hints at an imminent India launch of the handset. The phone supports dual nano SIM connectivity.

Aside from the user manual being listed online, no other specifications have been revealed on the India website. However, the Galaxy A05 has been released in other markets like Malaysia and the Philippines. The India variant of the handset is expected to have similar specifications to that of its Malaysian and Philipino counterparts. Meanwhile, the 4GB + 64GB option of the handset has previously been tipped to be priced at Rs. 12,499, while the 6GB + 128GB option may be listed at Rs. 12,999.

The phone sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Galaxy A05 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage, the latter of which is expandable via microSD card. It ships with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.

For optics, a dual camera setup is available on the Galaxy A05 equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth shooter and an LED flash unit. The front camera, placed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch, comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy A05 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also supports 4G, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 2.0, GPS and Glonass connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 195 grams, the handset measures 168.8mm x 78.2mm x 8.8mm.

