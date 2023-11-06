OnePlus 12 specifications have purportedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website ahead of the official launch. The listing suggests 100W fast charging support. This is similar to the OnePlus 11's wired charging speeds. The upcoming OnePlus 12 could pack a 5,400mAh battery. It is already confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The flagship phone is also teased to come with DisplayMate A+ rated X1 “Oriental Screen” with 2K resolution and 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

In the 3C listing, spotted by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 12 has a bundled charger with a maximum output of 9.1 ampere at 11V. This indicates 100W wired charging support, similar to the OnePlus 11. The tipster claims that the handset will have a 5,400mAh battery and offer 50W wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 12 is already confirmed to ship with the new Snapdragon 8 gen 3 SoC and a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor. It is teased to feature DisplayMate A+ rated X1 “Oriental Screen” with a resolution of 2K and a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits.

If we look at previous rumours, the handset could run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. It is said to get a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide telephoto sensor and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 3x optical zoom and hybrid zoom camera. It is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. It is most likely also set to include an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to be launched in global markets in January next year. OnePlus is speculated to unveil the handset in China next month. The OnePlus 11 5G (Review) was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration.

