Google has quietly added a new ‘Shop devices' option in the Google Play Store. The latest feature lets users discover hardware products directly from the Play Store and is now available in select regions, including India. Right now, a few Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices are listed for purchase. The Shop devices option appears in the Play Store's account switcher. Tapping the Shop devices option takes the user to the Google Store listing to complete the purchase. The feature does not appear to offer any discounts at present, with products listed at their regular prices.

Google Play Store Gets ‘Shop Devices' Feature

Google has added a new “Shop devices” option to the Play Store's account switcher. The latest feature is available in select regions and displays Google and Samsung products. In India, the Pixel 10a, Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel Watch 5, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 are available under the Shop devices option.

As per user reports on X, Galaxy S26 Ultra and the standard Galaxy S26 are listed under the Shop devices option in other global markets. All products are at their regular prices.

In India, Pixel 11 is listed with a starting price of Rs. 89,999, while the Pixel 10a is listed for Rs. 55,999. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts at Rs. 1,86,999.

Selecting a product from the Shop devices section redirects users to the Google Store, where they can view the details, select available configurations, and proceed to pay for the device.

Google's Support page confirms that users can shop for hardware from the Play Store. However, the page does not specifically refer to a dedicated ‘Shop Devices' section. It also states that eligible Google and Samsung products available through the Google Store may appear in the Play Store.

The Shop devices addition could make Google's Pixel products more accessible by directing Play Store users to its shopping platform. However, the brand has not officially confirmed its plans to expand the selection or bring additional shopping options.