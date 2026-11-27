Oppo is said to be preparing to expand its smartphone lineup with multiple devices featuring a wider-than-usual candybar design. According to a tipster, the company is developing three such phones for 2027, spanning its flagship and mid-range offerings. One of the upcoming models is tipped to feature a 6.35-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9-series chipset, while another could focus on photography in a slimmer and lighter body. The third device is expected to arrive towards the end of next year as a successor to the first model.

Oppo Could Launch Three Wide-Screen Phones in 2027

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that Oppo has three wide candybar smartphones in its plans for 2027. The company was previously rumoured to be working on a wide-format phone, which was expected to launch under the Reno X branding. The latest leak, however, suggests that the lineup could be more extensive than initially anticipated.

The first smartphone is said to belong to Oppo's flagship Find series and feature a 6.35-inch display. Under the hood, it could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9-series chipset. The tipster claims that the purported handset may be marketed as part of the Find X10 lineup, although its final suffix has not been decided yet.

The second wide-format phone is tipped to be a slimmer and lighter model with a focus on photography. It is expected to sit in Oppo's mid-range portfolio and could arrive as the previously rumoured Reno X.

As per the tipster, the third model is reportedly planned for the end of 2027 and is expected to succeed the first flagship wide phone.

While specifications are under wraps, the leak suggests that Oppo could be considering the wider form factor for different segments of its smartphone portfolio. The tipster added that Huawei has helped bring renewed attention to this design with its Pura X series, which adopts a wider display compared to conventional candybar smartphones.