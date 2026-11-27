Oppo Pad 6 F Lite will launch soon in select global markets, as the tech firm has listed its upcoming tablet on its online store. The listing reveals key details about the Oppo Pad 6 F Lite, including specifications, features, design, and colour options. However, the exact launch date and pricing remain under wraps. The soon-to-be-launched Oppo Pad 6 series device will debut with a MediaTek Helio chipset. It will also carry a single rear camera unit. The Oppo Pad 6 F Lite will also sport a flat rear panel, with the company branding placed in the middle.

Oppo Pad 6 F Lite Availability, Colourway and Specifications Revealed

The tech firm has listed the Oppo Pad 6 F Lite on its online store in Romania, confirming that the tablet will be launched soon in select global markets. It will be available for purchase via the company website in a single Frost Silver colourway and the sole 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is shown to sport a flat rear panel and a metal mid-frame. The camera cutout will be placed in the top-left corner of the panel. While the power button will be placed on the top of the tablet, the volume controls will appear on its right side. It is also shown to feature relatively thick bezels on the front.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Pad 6 F Lite will be equipped with a 12.6-inch Full-HD+ (1,600 x 2,400 pixels) LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to 90Hz and offers up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, 1.07 million colours, 229 ppi pixel density, and up to 720 nits peak brightness in HBM. The tablet will also offer an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Powering the Oppo Pad 6 F Lite will be an octa-core MediaTek Helio G200-Ultra chipset. The tablet will also feature an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For optics, the Oppo Pad 6 F Lite is confirmed to launch with a single 8-megapixel camera on the back. It will also sport a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet will be capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/ 30fps.

The Oppo Pad 6 F Lite will be backed by an 11,000mAh battery and offer support for 45W wired fast charging. It will also support Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The tablet will ship with Oppo's latest Android 17-based ColorOS 17. It will measure 284.04 x 195.2 x 6.52mm and weigh about 618g.

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