Auros, a cryptocurrency trading and market-making firm, is shutting down its operations, sources familiar with the matter have revealed. The reason behind the shutdown process and the schedule for shutting down its operations remain unknown. Auros emerged as a key player in the crypto-trading landscape since its launch in 2019. As revealed by Ben Roth, co-founder and CIO of Auros, to CoinDesk in July 2024, the firm estimated that it was responsible for around 4 percent of worldwide cryptocurrency trades.

Firm Recovered From FTX Collapse Before Expanding Into Crypto Investments

The company's site indicates year-to-date trading volume of more than $1.3 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,20,80,90,000 crore) in 2025, with the highest daily turnover of $18.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,69,13,260 crore). It is engaged in market-making activities and therefore always keeps buying and selling orders posted. The exit of Auros from the market may lead to smaller order books in those areas where the company was providing liquidity, depending on how quickly other trading firms replace that activity.

The company faced financial difficulties in the past after FTX's bankruptcy in November 2022, when certain assets of Auros were locked up in FTX. The company went into a restructuring process under the supervision of the court in the British Virgin Islands, which allowed it to keep operating. It raised $17 million (roughly Rs. 157.98 crore) headed by the trading firm named Vivienne Court and joined by other investors like Bit Digital, a Bitcoin mining firm. A capital raise, along with deals to reorganise its debt obligations, saw the firm leave provisional liquidation in March 2023.

Auros later went into venture capital. The company reportedly revealed in July 2024 that its new investment unit was set to put over $50 million (roughly Rs. 464.65 crore) of its own money into crypto startups within two years. Its investment portfolio consisted of Pyth, a provider of blockchain data, and Berachain, a blockchain network. On September 29, Auros announced its new trading platform, Aurora, which allows its institutional clients to access liquidity in centralised and decentralised cryptocurrency markets.

Another crypto exchange wound up operations this year as BitMart's crypto exchange shut down its trading facilities on August 26, and its operations will come to a close on January 31, 2027. According to the shutdown process that had been laid out, BitMart has ceased accepting any new users or deposits, futures trading has entered reduced-only mode, and spot order books have closed.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.