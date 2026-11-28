AI tools and apps have become more popular in our workspaces, especially in meetings where people who speak different languages come together to share ideas. Whether taking employee feedback or summarising marketing activities, an AI note-taking app saves time and captures outcomes in a record that outlives the people who were on the call. AI note-taking apps automate capturing, transcribing, organising, and summarising information from meetings, lectures, and daily thoughts so you can stay focused instead of typing everything manually. AI-powered meeting note-taking apps can handle the notes even when multiple speakers are involved, and they switch between Hindi and English.

Here we have listed some of the best AI meeting note-taking apps to consider for Hindi and English transcription. They can record discussions, convert speech into text and generate summaries. Many apps support automatic language detection and integrations with popular video conferencing services.

1. Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai is an AI-powered meeting assistant available for Android, iOS, and Web platforms. It can record, transcribe and analyse conversations across different workplace platforms. It has an AI assistant, Fred, that can also help users search through past meeting discussions and extract relevant information. It can also highlight important points and share meeting points.

Fireflies.ai supports Hindi and more than 100 other languages. This app has automatic language detection. It supports Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Webex. It also connects with Slack, email services, and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms. The free tier offers 400 mins of storage/team and 20 AI credits. The paid plans start at $10 (roughly Rs. 800).

2. Notta

Notta is another popular AI meeting note-taking platform among employees. It supports Hindi and English transcription. It can convert meetings, interviews and recorded conversations into text. It is also capable of generating summaries and action plans based on the discussion.

The Notta free subscription offers 120 transcription minutes/month, up to 3 minutes per conversation, 50 file uploads/month and 10 AI summary/month. Users can go for the paid plans starting at $8.17 (roughly Rs. 700) per month. Notta also offers translation capabilities. It supports online meetings, uploaded audio files and existing recordings.

3. Fathom

Fathom is the third option in our list. This AI meeting assistant records, transcribes, and summarises online conversations. It supports Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, and users can access the transcript. It generates AI-powered summaries and highlights important discussion points and action items.

Fathom offers a free plan for individual users, with meeting recording and transcription capabilities. For teams, it also provides AI-powered CRM updates. The paid plans start at $15 (roughly Rs. 1,300) with unlimited meetings captured and instant AI summaries, shared workspace, and AI-generated action items post-call. Paid users will get team security controls and HIPAA compliance with a standard BAA and unlimited MCP-connected users

4. tl;dv

tl;dv, short for 'too long; didn't view', is an AI meeting assistant popular among offices. It records and summarises conversations across online meetings and in-person discussions. It supports more than 30 transcription languages. Users will also get searchable transcripts for recorded meetings.

The platform works with Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams. It has a free basic plan. The paid option starts at Rs. 1,715 per seat/month in India with multi-language support, unlimited meetings with AI notes, custom AI note templates, AI action item assignment, email follow-up drafter, more than 5,000 integrations, among others.

5. Otter.ai

Otter.ai is an AI meeting assistant primarily focused on English-language transcription. It provides real-time speech-to-text conversion, speaker identification and automated meeting summaries.

Users can search through previous conversations, review transcripts and access important action items. Its Otter AI Chat feature can also search across meetings and connected applications to answer questions about past discussions or help prepare follow-up content and reports.

The basic plan is free, while the paid plan starts at $4 (roughly Rs. 300) per month. It offers 1,200 in-app recording minutes, advanced AI workflows, 10 monthly audio/video file imports (up to 90 mins/meeting, and Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zapier integrations. The paid plan offers advanced meeting templates, unlimited storage, advanced search, export and playback.

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