The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory regarding multiple vulnerabilities affecting WhatsApp across various devices and operating systems. The latest bulletin, published on Thursday, has flagged the discovered vulnerabilities as high risk. As per the cybersecurity watchdog, threat actors may exploit the flaws to remotely execute arbitrary code. All individual users and organisations using WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business on mobile devices, as well as WhatsApp for Mac Desktop, have been advised to take note of the security risk.

High-Severity Warning for WhatsApp Users

In its vulnerability note CIVN-2026-0576, issued on November 26, CERT-In highlighted multiple security flaws in several WhatsApp products developed by Meta. The agency said the vulnerabilities stem from SQL injection, improper certificate chain validation, and incomplete validation of external ad-reply URLs.

A remote attacker could potentially exploit them by sending a specially crafted message or URL to a targeted device. According to CERT-In, successful exploitation could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code, obtain sensitive information, bypass security restrictions, or manipulate application data.

The advisory lists the following affected versions:

WhatsApp for Android versions before 2.26.35.74 and 2.26.17.4

WhatsApp Business for Android versions before 2.26.23.70 and 2.26.17.4

WhatsApp for iOS versions before 2.26.24.72

WhatsApp Business for iOS versions before 2.26.23.72

WhatsApp for Mac Desktop versions before 2.26.23.72

Meta's November security advisory provides details of three vulnerabilities associated with the CERT-In warning.

The first, tracked as CVE-2026-102769, is a SQL injection flaw in WhatsApp for Android versions before 2.26.35.74. It could have allowed an attacker to delete locally stored WhatsApp files when a recipient tapped on a specially crafted 'order details' message sent from an unofficial client. If the recipient was online when the message arrived, the flaw could also have exposed one bit of information about their chat database through a delivery receipt timing side channel.

Meta said it had not seen evidence of this vulnerability being exploited in the wild.

The second vulnerability, CVE-2026-44908, involves improper certificate chain validation in the remote-attestation verifier used to establish trust with Meta AI's confidential computing backend. As per Meta, the issue could have allowed someone positioned within its infrastructure to bypass the hardware root of trust by presenting clients with a VCEK certificate signed by a key other than the hardware manufacturer.

The third flaw, CVE-2026-23871, affects WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for Android versions before 2.26.17.4. It relates to incomplete validation of external ad-reply URLs. An attacker could potentially obtain a user's IP information by sending media from an attacker-controlled URL in a specially crafted Click to WhatsApp ad-reply message. Meta said the issue may have been abused alongside specific spam messages.

To mitigate the risks, both CERT-In and WhatsApp have advised users to ensure that WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business are updated to the latest available versions through their respective app stores. Mac users should also install the latest available desktop update.