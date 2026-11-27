The new platform by Solana, known as Solana Playground, is an AI-driven development platform where developers will be able to code, edit, and deploy blockchain programs right from their browsers. In a November 27 post on X, Solana announced that the platform has a built-in AI agent, which will not only provide explanations regarding the code but also edit the code along with the developer. The Development Environment is accessible at Solana Playground and has a conversational user interface where users can issue commands to the AI agent, initiate new projects, learn through tutorials, or browse through available programs.

New Workspace Offers Beginner and Intermediate Projects Alongside Existing Programs

Solana Developers credited Hoodies, an X user who goes by @Hoodies_crypto, as the creator of the platform. As per the demo that accompanied the announcement, developers have the option of either using Anchor or native Solana development when creating a new project. Anchor is a development framework that offers libraries and tools for developing Solana smart contracts, along with the facilities for specifying how programs should deal with accounts and the data they receive from them.

The programmer is able to have greater influence on the way that their software is created without having to make use of the abstractions made possible through the framework with native development. Three pathways for learning are available using the Playground interface, and they include a beginner's Anchor project known as Hello Anchor and the intermediate project Lumberjack, which introduces developers to more advanced programming concepts. The user can pick from the list of 10 Solana programs that already exist to learn about the structure of blockchain applications before writing one.

The AI bot may be available during the entire process of coding, allowing users to clarify questions about parts of code that are not clear to them, as well as to suggest changes within the same workspace. Although the integration of AI was implemented relatively recently, for some time now, Solana developers have been able to use browser programming through Solana Playground or the SolPg project.

As per the Anchor documentation, developers working with the Playground are able to create a browser wallet and get SOL using the faucet on the Solana Developer Network, where tokens are used for testing without spending any actual money. Programmers are then able to compile their programs and deploy them to the network to conduct test cases.

Following this development by Solana, the network also launched solana.ai, which is a separate platform designed to provide tools for autonomous AI agents to trade digital assets, manage wallets, pay, and use computing power through the blockchain. According to the website, the service allows programmers access to technologies that enable them to develop AI programs capable of making financial transactions and purchasing online services without human consent.