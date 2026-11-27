OnePlus is reportedly working on a new tablet for the Indian market, the OnePlus Pad Go 2r. While OnePlus remains tight-lipped about its existence, the expected launch timeline has leaked online. The leak suggests that it will arrive in the country early next month. The latest OnePlus tablet in India is the flagship OnePlus Pad 4. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming OnePlus Pad Go 2r will share any hardware features with the OnePlus Pad Go 2, which was launched last year.

OnePlus Pad Go 2r Launch Date Leaked

In a post on X, Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claimed that the OnePlus Pad Go 2r will launch in India on December 9. However, the tipster has not revealed any additional information about the tablet.

OnePlus has also not officially confirmed the device's name or launch date. We can expect it to be positioned under the company's Pad Go series in the Indian market. The OnePlus Pad 4, launched in May this year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, is OnePlus's latest tablet offering. It costs Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage variant.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 arrived in December 2025, and it is available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 39,499 in Lavender Drift and Shadow Black shades. It features a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 600 nits of peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset and packs a 10,050mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

The tablet also supports 5G connectivity on select variants and offers the company's Open Canvas multitasking software. It supports the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo. It has a single 8-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for video calling and selfies. It has four speakers, 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.