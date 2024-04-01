Technology News

Samsung's Bixby Assistant Could Soon Get Smarter Thanks to Generative AI Features: Report

Samsung executive reportedly highlighted the need to redefine the role of its voice assistant Bixby.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2024 16:10 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The report did not mention the new features that can arrive with the AI-powered Bixby

  • Samsung launched Bixby in 2017, replacing the S Voice assistant
  • Samsung has reportedly not given a timeline to add AI features in Bixby
  • Google recently allowed users to use Gemini AI as Android assistant
Samsung could soon upgrade its native voice assistant Bixby with generative artificial intelligence features, as per a report. Bixby was introduced by the South Korean tech giant in 2017 with the Samsung Galaxy S8 series as a replacement for its S Voice assistant. Ever since, Samsung users have had the option to use Bixby as the default voice assistant instead of Google Assistant. Now, a company executive has reportedly revealed that Samsung is planning to “make it smarter” by bringing AI features to the assistant.

Won-joon Choi, Executive Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung, spoke with CNBC and said, “So Bixby has been a key voice assistant for Samsung not just for the mobile devices, but also for TVs and digital appliances that exist in Samsung's ecosystem. So it has been the core voice assistant assistant so far.” Notably, Bixby competes with Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant in the voice assistant segment.

Choi also highlighted the need to improve the product with the help of AI and large language models (LLMs) to make it smarter than it already is. He told CNBC, “With the emergence of generative AI and LLM (large language model) technology, I believe that we have to redefine the role of the Bixby, so that Bixby could be equipped with generative AI and become more smarter in the future.” Further, he also added that the AI could enable a more natural conversation with users as well as bring a new interface that would also support other products in the Samsung ecosystem.

While the report did not mention the features that could be added to Bixby, recently, Google allowed users to use its Gemini AI as assistant on Android-powered smartphones. The voice assistant can answer a call, snooze an alarm, and run basic Google searches to answer queries.

It also performs advanced tasks such as opening an app, turning on the flashlight, control smart home appliances, and more. Additionally, it can generate content, suggest itineraries for a trip, help make a recipe from ingredients at home, and all other tasks that AI chatbots can do.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung, Bixby, Artificial intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Phone 3 Price in India Leaked; Said to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

