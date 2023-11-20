Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • India vs Australia World Cup Final Match Records 5.9 Crore Concurrent Viewers on Disney+ Hotstar

India vs Australia World Cup Final Match Records 5.9 Crore Concurrent Viewers on Disney+ Hotstar

During India’s semi-final match against New Zealand, Disney+ Hotstar recorded over 5.3 crore concurrent viewers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 13:41 IST
India vs Australia World Cup Final Match Records 5.9 Crore Concurrent Viewers on Disney+ Hotstar

Photo Credit: ICC

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood celebrates a wicket

Highlights
  • Hotstar lost more than 2.3 crore subscribers in the past year
  • Disney head Bob Iger said that they want to stay in India
  • The company is likely looking at joint venture options in the country
Advertisement

As India faced Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final and eventually lost, Disney's video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar broke a new record for global live-streaming viewership on November 19. The record of 5.3 crore concurrent viewers set on November 15 during the India and New Zealand semi-final match was surpassed on Sunday, which saw 5.9 crore concurrent viewers. Over the past month, Disney+ Hotstar has broken several records owing to the Men's ICC World Cup 2023 tournament.

Disney Star also broadcasted Sunday's match live on the Star Sports network, but the television audience measuring organisation Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) will reveal the viewership data a week later, according to the network. Notably, the Men's ICC World Cup's 2023 India vs Pakistan group stage match recorded a viewership of 3.5 crore on the app.

Commenting on the milestone, Sajith Sivanandan - Head of Disney+ Hotstar India, said, “The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be remembered not just for its sporting excellence but for the incredible passion it ignited among fans. Congratulations to both Australia and India on an incredible tournament, and a heartfelt thank you to our viewers, whose passionate support has driven us to continuously elevate the live sports streaming experience. With a staggering 5.9 Cr concurrent viewers tuning in on Disney+ Hotstar for the final—almost twice as high as any peak concurrency record set before the tournament—the unwavering support of Indian cricket fans has consistently propelled us to new heights in live sports streaming. It has been a privilege matching their zeal with our innovation.”

Disney Star held exclusive broadcast and media rights for both linear and digital platforms for the now-concluded Men's ICC World Cup 2023. Disney+ Hotstar India Head Sajith Sivanandan said that 5.9 crore concurrent viewership during the final match surpassed all previous “peak concurrency records set” prior to the tournament. Before this, the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans' final match during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) recorded 3.2 crore concurrent viewers.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Disney is considering selling its India streaming and television business. One of the firms that the company held preliminary talks with is tipped to be Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Later, a sale or a joint venture partnership discussion was reportedly held between Disney and the private equity firm Blackstone.

Meanwhile, leading multiplex operator PVR INOX also screened the India-Australia final match at 150 theatres across 60 locations, including major metropolises and Tier-1, 2 and 3 cities. Over 70,000 cricket people watched the match as it started Sunday afternoon, corresponding to over 70 percent occupancy in the theatres.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: World Cup 2023, Disney Hotstar, Disney
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
India vs Australia World Cup Finals Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Telecast, Score
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Colour Options Leaked; Said to Get Bigger Display

Related Stories

India vs Australia World Cup Final Match Records 5.9 Crore Concurrent Viewers on Disney+ Hotstar
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Will Debut on This Date
  2. Poco X6 Neo May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro
  3. Redmi Note 13R Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  4. Jawan to The Railway Men: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch This Weekend
  5. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Leaked Design Renders Suggest Colour Options
  6. The Game Awards 2023 Nominations Announced: See the Full List
  7. Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Hints at Round Design, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  8. OnePlus 11 Android 14 Update With New Features Rolling Out in India
  9. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November: See Expected Specifications
  10. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro Full Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of November 23 Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listing 
  3. Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Leaks, Hints at Rounder Design, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  4. The Last of Us Part II Remastered Confirmed by Naughty Dog, Will Include New Roguelike Survival Mode
  5. Sam Altman to Lead New Advanced AI Research Team at Microsoft After OpenAI Ouster, CEO Satya Nadella Confirms
  6. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Design Renders Surface Online; Colour Options Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Will Reportedly Launch on January 17, Sale Date Leaked
  8. Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Get New Dual-Periscope Telephoto Camera System
  9. Apple Vision Pro US Launch Date Delayed, Coming to Other Countries Later in 2024: Report
  10. Poco X6 Neo Said to Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro; Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »