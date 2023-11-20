Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Colour Options Leaked; Said to Get Bigger Display

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is likely to ship with Wear OS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 09:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Colour Options Leaked; Said to Get Bigger Display

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 seen in Black, Gold, and Grey colour options

  • Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 appears to use non-removable straps
  • The smart wearable could have an optical heart rate monitor
  • The Galaxy Fit 3 is likely to sport a metallic case
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 may arrive in the market soon. Speculations surrounding its launch started around mid-2022 but had fizzled away quickly. However, in the last few weeks, new renders of the fitness tracker have popped up on the Web. It is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, which was launched in October 2022. A new report also hints at its colour options. The South Korean tech giant has not yet officially announced the Galaxy Fit 3, but recent leaks as well as new ones suggest that the fitness tracker could launch soon.

In a new report, 91Mobiles shared leaked images of the Galaxy Fit 3 that suggest some key features of the smart wearable and hint at the colour options it may be offered in. One of the images shows the purported device in three colour options - Black, Gold, and Grey. Many other features suggested in this report, back some of the claims made in a recent leak.

The case of the Galaxy Fit 3 is tipped to get a metallic design. A button placed centrally on the right edge of the body is seen in the leaked renders. It is expected to serve as a shortcut button or a dedicated back button. The renders of the fitness tracker also suggest that it could launch with non-removable straps.

As a successor to the Galaxy Fit 2, the Galaxy Fit 3 is said to come with considerable upgrades. One of the biggest upgrades could be a larger display on the purported smartwatch that has been spotted in recent leaks. With slim bezels, the bigger rectangular screen will offer more information to users.

Meanwhile, a recent leak suggested that the Galaxy Fit 3 may ditch the rtOS-based operating system in favour of Wear OS. It is also likely to come equipped with an optical heart rate monitor, like many other fitness trackers on the market. Leaked renders have shown sensors for the optical heart rate monitor at the back of the body, along with Pogo charging pins.

Offered in Black and Scarlet colour options, the Galaxy Fit 2 is priced in India at Rs. 3,999. It comes with sleep and stress tracking features, a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, a 159mAh battery that claims to offer up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge, and 5ATM water resistance.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
