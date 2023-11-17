Technology News

Amazon Targets Merchandise Exports Worth $20 Billion From India by 2025

Launched in 2015 with a handful of sellers, Amazon Global Trade, the business to consumers (B2C) exports platform, is gaining traction in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 November 2023 23:24 IST
Amazon Targets Merchandise Exports Worth $20 Billion From India by 2025

Holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, were driving sales of Indian products

Highlights
  • There was huge demand for "Made in India" organic health supplements
  • The company has added more than 100,000 small manufacturers
  • India's exports of goods declined 7 percent YoY in first 7 months
Advertisement

Amazon is targeting merchandise exports worth $20 billion (nearly Rs. 1,66,500 crore) from India by 2025 by adding thousands of small sellers to its e-commerce platform, a company official said on Friday. 

"We are very encouraged by the number of entrepreneurs who signed up this year. We are looking to scale up," Bhupen Wakankar, director global trade, Amazon told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry event, referring to plans for exports.

There was huge demand for "Made in India" organic health supplements, homeware like bath towels, jute rugs, and robotic games for children ahead of the Black Friday Cyber Monday sale, an 11-day shopping period from Friday, Wakankar said. 

Launched in 2015 with a handful of sellers, Amazon Global Trade, the business to consumers (B2C) exports platform of the e-commerce giant, is gaining traction in India.

The company has added more than 100,000 small manufacturers to sell a wide range of products to overseas customers, he said.

"Some of the sellers are first time exporters, including those who left their corporate jobs to start e-commerce exports," he said.

Thousands of small exporters, who earlier lacked access to global markets, have seen 70 percent business growth annually through e-commerce platform, which provided logistics support and access to more than 200 million Amazon Prime members globally, he said. 

This comes as India's exports of goods declined 7 percent year-on-year during first seven months of this fiscal year. 

On the e-commerce platform, the highest growth was seen in categories like beauty, apparels, home, kitchen, furniture, and toys.

Holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and New Year were driving sales of Indian products in markets such as the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and Germany.

To encourage exporters, Wakankar said, Amazon had slashed the subscription fees for its global selling programme from $120 (nearly Rs. 1,000) to $1 (nearly Rs. 84) for the first three months for exporters signing up before March 31. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, India, Amazon prime
Amazon Announced Layoffs in Alexa Voice Assistant Unit to Focus on Gen AI

Related Stories

Amazon Targets Merchandise Exports Worth $20 Billion From India by 2025
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jawan to The Railway Men: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch This Weekend
  2. OnePlus 11 Android 14 Update With New Features Rolling Out in India
  3. Apple Finally Agrees to Bring RCS Support to iPhone Next Year
  4. Google Photos Gets These AI-Powered Features to Organise Your Library
  5. The Best Deals Coming to PlayStation Black Friday Sale
  6. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Chipset: All Details
  7. Honor 100 Series Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  9. OnePlus Speaker Design Officially Teased, May Launch Soon
  10. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Phones Get Phone Link Support, But There's a Catch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Targets Merchandise Exports Worth $20 Billion From India by 2025
  2. Amazon Announced Layoffs in Alexa Voice Assistant Unit to Focus on Gen AI
  3. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and Teardown Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for November 2023
  4. Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme Phones to Gain Phone Link, Link to Windows Support, But There's a Catch
  5. WhatsApp Channels Said to Get Sticker Access As it Crosses 500 Million Monthly Active Users
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Confirmed to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, Camera Performance Teased
  7. YouTube Premium Gets High Bitrate 1080p Video on Android, Smart TVs; Introduces AI-Based Features
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Debuts With On-Device AI; Said to Bring 50 Percent GPU Gains Over Gen 2
  9. Google Expands Bard AI Chatbot Access to Teenagers With Focus on Learning Tools
  10. OnePlus Open Gets eSIM Support, Camera Improvements With New Software Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »