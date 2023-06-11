Technology News

How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India

Meta Verified will help users get verification done using a government ID.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 11 June 2023 12:00 IST
How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India

Meta Verified allows users to buy verification badges at monthly rates of Rs. 699 on iOS and Android apps

Highlights
  • Meta Verified is only available in select countries including India
  • Users will be able to purchase blue tick and certain additional features
  • Meta planning to introduce a web-based subscription plan for Rs. 599

Meta announced to extend verified services to India on June 7. It will allow users to get verified badges in the country for their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Users will be able to purchase Meta Verified which will provide them a blue tick and certain additional features. Meta Verified is a subscription-based service that allows users to buy verification badges at monthly rates of Rs. 699 on iOS and Android apps for Facebook and Instagram. Meta is also planning to introduce a web-based subscription plan for Rs. 599 per month in the coming months.

Meta Verified will help users get verification done using a government ID. It will provide verified users proactive account protection, and access to direct account support, among other features.

How to get verified on Instagram and Facebook in India

1. Open Instagram or Facebook app on Android or iOS device.
2. Click on the profile that you wish to get verified.
3. Go to Settings > Accounts Center.
4. Select the Meta Verified option. If it is not visible, you may need to upgrade your apps.
5. Choose the preferred payment method.
6. Follow the instructions to authenticate yourself using a government ID.
7. Once the authentication is done, users will get a verified badge on their account.

Requirements to get verified on Instagram and Facebook in India

In order to get Meta Verified in India, one must be at or above 18 years of age. The company may also verify the prior posting history of the user. In addition to these, one needs to have an official government ID, where the name and photo matches that on the Instagram or Facebook account.

Meanwhile, public figures, celebrities, content creators or brands can apply for the verified badge by meeting the account and eligibility requirements.

Currently, the Meta Verified is only available in select countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and India.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Tick
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Binance Operations Declared Illegal by Nigerian Market Regulator, Asked to Discontinue

Related Stories

How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Slashed: Check New Price
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Finally Revealed; Front Design Teased
  5. Infinix Note 30 5G With Bypass Charging to Launch in India Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  7. Itel S23 Budget Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  9. Mi 11 Ultra Users With This Issue Can Get Free Xiaomi 12 Pro Upgrade
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Review: A Class Apart?
#Latest Stories
  1. How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
  2. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 11 Pro+ 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Binance Operations Declared Illegal by Nigerian Market Regulator, Asked to Discontinue
  4. Xiaomi Offers Free Xiaomi 12 Pro Upgrade to Mi 11 Ultra Users Facing Wi-Fi Issues
  5. iOS 17 TipKit to Help Developers Show Users Hidden Features: All Details
  6. Spotify Announces Testing Offline Mix Playlist, May Compete With YouTube in Coming Days
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Slashed; Additional Discount Offers Available Over New Price Cut
  8. Twitter to Pay Verified Content Creators For Ads in Replies
  9. Apple, Amazon Must Face Antitrust Lawsuit for Inflating iPhones, iPads Price; Rules US Court
  10. Netflix, Amazon, JioCinema-Backed Group Protests New Tobacco Warning Rules in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.