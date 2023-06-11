How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India

Meta announced to extend verified services to India on June 7. It will allow users to get verified badges in the country for their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Users will be able to purchase Meta Verified which will provide them a blue tick and certain additional features. Meta Verified is a subscription-based service that allows users to buy verification badges at monthly rates of Rs. 699 on iOS and Android apps for Facebook and Instagram. Meta is also planning to introduce a web-based subscription plan for Rs. 599 per month in the coming months.

Meta Verified will help users get verification done using a government ID. It will provide verified users proactive account protection, and access to direct account support, among other features.

How to get verified on Instagram and Facebook in India

1. Open Instagram or Facebook app on Android or iOS device.

2. Click on the profile that you wish to get verified.

3. Go to Settings > Accounts Center.

4. Select the Meta Verified option. If it is not visible, you may need to upgrade your apps.

5. Choose the preferred payment method.

6. Follow the instructions to authenticate yourself using a government ID.

7. Once the authentication is done, users will get a verified badge on their account.

Requirements to get verified on Instagram and Facebook in India

In order to get Meta Verified in India, one must be at or above 18 years of age. The company may also verify the prior posting history of the user. In addition to these, one needs to have an official government ID, where the name and photo matches that on the Instagram or Facebook account.

Meanwhile, public figures, celebrities, content creators or brands can apply for the verified badge by meeting the account and eligibility requirements.

Currently, the Meta Verified is only available in select countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and India.

