Instagram has announced that it is rolling out the ability to comment on posts or Reels using GIFs to users globally. The Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform allows users to comment on the posts with text and emoji. The GIF responses feature was previously rolled out to select users in some regions, allowing them to use animated images to express themselves in a post's comment section. While the feature is now available to users globally, it will gradually roll out to users in India, according to the company.

The company has announced that the ability to respond with GIFs in comments has begun to roll out globally and will roll out gradually in India. Users can share GIFs in the comments section on any post by simply tapping on the ​GIF button. As of now, users have been using text replies and emoji in the comment section, while select users in some regions had access to the GIF replies feature.

To use GIFs in comments, users must open the comment section of a post and then tap on the GIF button located at the right side of the text box. The GIF library, powered by Giphy, will let users search for relevant GIFs and share it in the comments section. The feature has been rolled out globally and will be made available to all users gradually.

Last month, Instagram rolled out the ability to add up to five links on a user's profile bio. At the time, the company said the highly-requested feature was aimed at helping creators showcase more of their work. Instagram users can now share links to their online businesses, content, and other social networking profiles in their profile bio.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the ability to add more than one link to a profile bio was requested by several Instagram users. To add more links to the bio, users are required to tap on the ​Edit Profile button after visiting their profile page, then tap on the ​​Links section, followed by Add External Link. There they can add up to 5 links which will be displayed on the users' profile bio, according to details shared by the company.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.