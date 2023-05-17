Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram GIF Comments on Posts, Reels Begins Rolling Out to All Users: How It Works

Instagram GIF Comments on Posts, Reels Begins Rolling Out to All Users: How It Works

Instagram parent Meta says GIF replies in comments will gradually roll out to users in India.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 May 2023 19:33 IST
Instagram GIF Comments on Posts, Reels Begins Rolling Out to All Users: How It Works

Photo Credit: Fb.com

Instagram recently rolled out the ability to add 5 links to a user's profile page

Highlights
  • Instagram GIF comments is yet to roll out to users in India
  • Instagram users can now share animated images in the comments section
  • Until now, Instagram allows users to comment by using text or emoji

Instagram has announced that it is rolling out the ability to comment on posts or Reels using GIFs to users globally. The Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform allows users to comment on the posts with text and emoji. The GIF responses feature was previously rolled out to select users in some regions, allowing them to use animated images to express themselves in a post's comment section. While the feature is now available to users globally, it will gradually roll out to users in India, according to the company.

The company has announced that the ability to respond with GIFs in comments has begun to roll out globally and will roll out gradually in India. Users can share GIFs in the comments section on any post by simply tapping on the ​GIF button. As of now, users have been using text replies and emoji in the comment section, while select users in some regions had access to the GIF replies feature.

To use GIFs in comments, users must open the comment section of a post and then tap on the GIF button located at the right side of the text box. The GIF library, powered by Giphy, will let users search for relevant GIFs and share it in the comments section. The feature has been rolled out globally and will be made available to all users gradually.

Last month, Instagram rolled out the ability to add up to five links on a user's profile bio. At the time, the company said the highly-requested feature was aimed at helping creators showcase more of their work. Instagram users can now share links to their online businesses, content, and other social networking profiles in their profile bio.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the ability to add more than one link to a profile bio was requested by several Instagram users. To add more links to the bio, users are required to tap on the ​Edit Profile button after visiting their profile page, then tap on the ​​Links section, followed by Add External Link. There they can add up to 5 links which will be displayed on the users' profile bio, according to details shared by the company. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Features, GIFs
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
India Being Urged to Restore UPI Access for Users of Crypto Exchanges: Report

Related Stories

Instagram GIF Comments on Posts, Reels Begins Rolling Out to All Users: How It Works
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  2. Croma Apple Days Sale: Don’t Miss These Great Deals
  3. Vivo V29e With Dimensity 7000 Series SoC May Debut on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
  5. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  6. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
  7. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Infinix Note 30i With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Details
  9. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Geekbench Listing Suggests Key Specifications: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram GIF Comments on Posts, Reels Begins Rolling Out to All Users: How It Works
  2. India Being Urged to Restore UPI Access for Users of Crypto Exchanges: Report
  3. OnePlus Fold, Oppo Find N3 Could Use Similar Design, May Use Same Rear Cameras as Oppo Find X6
  4. Apple Schedules 'Special Evening Activity' at WWDC Amid Mixed Reality Headset Launch Rumours
  5. Audi India Launches App for E-Tron Owners to Help Them Access Charging Points
  6. 'I Am Nervous About It': OpenAI Chief Concerned About Use of AI to Interfere With Elections
  7. Elon Musk to Continue Tweeting Unfiltered Thoughts Even at the Cost of Business
  8. Zebronics Zeb Pods-1 With Bluetooth v5.2 Connectivity, 28 Hours Playback Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Renders Surface Online, Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Thick Bezels
  10. AI Technology Could Put Humanity at Risk, Over 60 Percent of Americans Believe: Poll
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.