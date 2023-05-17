Technology News

Tencent to Cut Cloud Services Prices by Up to 40 Percent to Match Rivals

Alibaba Group Holding said last month it would slash prices for some cloud products by up to 50 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 May 2023 21:23 IST
A more challenging cloud market would force companies to focus on product differentiation

Highlights
  • Chinese cloud service providers previously made effort to avert price war
  • Price cuts were triggered in part by high sales targets
  • Alibaba's cloud revenue accounts for about 9 percent of its total revenue

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings is cutting prices for cloud services by up to 40 percent from June amid similar moves from rivals that have plunged the sector into a price war.

The fierce competition comes amid soft corporate demand, with the Chinese economy in the midst of a wobbly recovery since abandoning strict COVID-19 restrictions last year.

Alibaba Group Holding said last month it would slash prices for some cloud products by up to 50 percent. State-owned China Mobile joined Tencent on Tuesday in announcing cuts, saying prices for some services would be reduced by up to 60 percent for a limited time.

Charlie Chai, an analyst at 86Research, said Chinese cloud service providers had in the past made efforts to avert a price war but "at the end of the day they still went down this path". He noted the companies had expanded aggressively and now had too much capacity.

Wei Yunfeng, a researcher at data firm IDC, said the price cuts were triggered in part by high sales targets despite slowing growth for the market.

Chai said a more challenging cloud market would force companies to focus on product differentiation and that Baidu was well positioned as it had "unique, AI-centric products".

"For participants that choose to join the war, the near-term margin impact can be significant," he said, estimating it could take 4 to 7 percentage points off their cloud operating profit margins.

Alibaba's cloud revenue accounts for about 9 percent of its total revenue. Tencent does not provide separate figures for cloud revenue.

Tencent on Wednesday marked a return to revenue growth in the first quarter as it recovered from COVID-related disruptions and a regulatory freeze on gaming licences a year earlier.

James Mitchell, Tencent's chief strategy officer, told analysts on a call: "The impact of price cuts on Tencent as a whole is not notable."

Mitchell said cloud services only represent "a mid single digit percentage" of Tencent's total revenue.

Moreover, price cuts only apply to its infrastructure-as-a-service business, which represent only a portion of Tencent's cloud services.

Alibaba reports on Thursday.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Tencent, Alibaba, Cloud services, COVID-19, Baidu, Baidu Augmented Reality
Instagram GIF Comments on Posts, Reels Begins Rolling Out to All Users: How It Works
Tesla Said to Have Proposed to Set Up Unit in India for Domestic Sale, Export

