WhatsApp has rolled out new Chat Lock feature to help its users keep their messages and conversations private and secure. While WhatsApp already provide an end-to-end encryption on the app, the new feature act as an added layer by letting users select the conversations that they want to keep hidden from access to anyone else. One can open these conversation only through correct passcode, fingerprint, or Face ID authentication. The feature has been globally launched and will be rolling out to all WhatsApp users on Android as well as iOS.

In a blog post on Monday, Meta announced rolling out a new security layer for WhatsApp chats with the new 'Chat Lock' feature. Using this feature will move locked chat threads to a different folder. Any notifications regarding these chats will neither show the sender's name, nor the message preview. Moreover, the media files shared in these chats will not be saved in the phone's gallery automatically.

These chats can be locked using several security options like passcode, fingerprint, or Face ID authentication. The Chat Lock feature is available on both WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

To get the feature, users will need to download the latest version of WhatsApp available on App Store, or Google Play Store. The feature is available with WhatsApp for Android version 2.23.10.71 and WhatsApp for iOS in version 2.23.9.77.

To move any conversation in the locked folder, one needs to simply tap on the thread and click on Chat Lock feature. As stated in the blog, Meta is working to introduce several new updates to the feature, such as creating customised passwords which are different from already existing passwords for unlocking the phone. The social media company is also working to make the Chat Lock feature work across all companion devices in which a WhatsApp account is active.

