Instagram has been updated to add a new capability that has been requested by several users on the popular video and image sharing platform. Users could previously share a link on their profile bio. The company is now rolling out the ability to add up to five links, in a move that will help its users and creators showcase more of their work. Users of the Meta-owned service can now share their online businesses, content, as well as links to different social networking profiles with their Instagram followers. The feature is currently rolling out internationally and is expected to reach over a billion Instagram users in the coming days.

Until now, Instagram users were allowed to add only one link to their profile bio. The photo-video-messaging app preferred keeping its users restricted to the Meta ecosystem to keep up engagement, prompting users to resort to "link in bio" websites that allowed them to add a link to a webpage that hosted multiple links. Instagram will now let users add other links, including but not limited to, Linktree, Beacons, and Discord accounts.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of this feature on his Broadcast Channel. He stated that the ability to add more than one link to a profile bio was one of the most widely requested features on the platform.

Multiple links in bio? You got it :sunglasses:



You can now add up to five links :link: to your profile. pic.twitter.com/Hurn7inqNS — Instagram (@instagram) April 18, 2023

Users wanting to add more links to their bio can tap on the ​Add External Link option on the Links section from the Edit Profile menu. The feature is expected to reach all of the Instagram users by the end of this month. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to confirm that the feature has already rolled out to their accounts on iOS and Android.

The announcement comes as Instagram parent Meta is reportedly preparing to announce companywide layoffs as part of a restructuring process. The company has notified managers to prepare to announce job cuts in the coming days. Meanwhile, Meta continues to add features to Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram.

Back in March, Instagram rolled out a new Reminder Ads feature to bring advertisements to the search results category. Meanwhile, Meta is also reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to send animated emoji, for a future version of the popular messaging application.

