Technology News

Instagram Updated With Support for Adding Up to Five Links to User Profiles: All Details

Support for more links on Instagram bios was one of the platform's most requested features, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 April 2023 15:44 IST
Instagram Updated With Support for Adding Up to Five Links to User Profiles: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

The ability to add multiple links on their Instagram profiles is rolling out now

Highlights
  • Instagram previously allowed users to add one link to their bio
  • Users can now add four additional links to their profile
  • Instagram users should have access to the feature by the end of April

Instagram has been updated to add a new capability that has been requested by several users on the popular video and image sharing platform. Users could previously share a link on their profile bio. The company is now rolling out the ability to add up to five links, in a move that will help its users and creators showcase more of their work. Users of the Meta-owned service can now share their online businesses, content, as well as links to different social networking profiles with their Instagram followers. The feature is currently rolling out internationally and is expected to reach over a billion Instagram users in the coming days.

Until now, Instagram users were allowed to add only one link to their profile bio. The photo-video-messaging app preferred keeping its users restricted to the Meta ecosystem to keep up engagement, prompting users to resort to "link in bio" websites that allowed them to add a link to a webpage that hosted multiple links. Instagram will now let users add other links, including but not limited to, Linktree, Beacons, and Discord accounts.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of this feature on his Broadcast Channel. He stated that the ability to add more than one link to a profile bio was one of the most widely requested features on the platform.

Users wanting to add more links to their bio can tap on the ​Add External Link option on the Links section from the Edit Profile menu. The feature is expected to reach all of the Instagram users by the end of this month. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to confirm that the feature has already rolled out to their accounts on iOS and Android.

The announcement comes as Instagram parent Meta is reportedly preparing to announce companywide layoffs as part of a restructuring process. The company has notified managers to prepare to announce job cuts in the coming days. Meanwhile, Meta continues to add features to Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram.

Back in March, Instagram rolled out a new Reminder Ads feature to bring advertisements to the search results category. Meanwhile, Meta is also reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to send animated emoji, for a future version of the popular messaging application.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Meta
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Netflix Slashes Subscription Rates in 116 Countries After Low-Priced Plan Finds Success in India

Related Stories

Instagram Updated With Support for Adding Up to Five Links to User Profiles: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display Launched at This Price: See Details
  2. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Moto G Stylus (2023) Leaked in New Renders: See Design
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Could Get This Design Feature From Pro Models
  5. iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9 Series Price in India Discounted: Check New Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy A24 Could Debut as a Mid-Range Phone: Specifications Leaked
  7. Alphabet Shares Fall as Google Risks Removal on Samsung Devices
  8. Samsung S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout
  9. India’s First Apple Store Opens Its Doors to Customers in Mumbai
  10. iQoo Neo 8 Pro May Feature a Chip Faster Than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Slashes Subscription Rates in 116 Countries After Low-Priced Plan Finds Success in India
  2. iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9 Series Price in India Discounted During Third Anniversary Sale: Check Offers
  3. Xbox Game Pass April 2023 Wave Announced: Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Medieval Dynasty, and More
  4. Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro With Up to 144Hz Displays, Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 150 Training Modes Launched: Price, Features
  6. Telangana Looking to Promote Eco-Friendly Farming Practices via Blockchain, AlgoBharat Joins Efforts
  7. Apple Reality Pro Headset to Offer Support for iPad Apps, Sports and Productivity Features: Report
  8. Broadcom Jericho3-AI Chip to Wire AI Supercomputers Together Launched
  9. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Edge 40 Clear BIS Certification in India, Could Launch Soon: Report
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Multiplayer Goes Free Through April 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.