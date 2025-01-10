Apple rolled out the iOS 18.3 Beta 2 update for iPhone and Wednesday and with it, the company might be testing a new app. Dubbed ‘Invites', it is reported to be designed for organising meetings and sharing invites for in-person and online events. Notably, Apple did not advertise this app during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 where it showcased iOS 18 and all of its features, and it is still in development on the latest beta version of iOS 18.3.

This development comes after the Cupertino-based technology giant was reported to be developing a separate app store dedicated to games with features borrowed from the Game Centre. It was said to be tested in the internal builds of iOS 18, but is yet to roll out to beta testers.

Apple's Invites App May Offer More Functionality Than Calendar App Invites

The new app was spotted by 9to5Mac after analysing code from iOS 18.3 Beta 2. The publication says that Apple will differentiate the Invites app from the Calendar app, which offers similar functionality for events, by offering some additional features. It is reported to be integrated with iCloud and might even have a web version on iCloud.com.

Invites may also be integrated with GroupKit, a daemon in Apple's operating systems which enables communication and sharing between apps and users leveraging app groups, groups, and, GroupActivityMetadata. It was reportedly added with the first iOS 18 update, but has yet to be utilised by an Apple app.

It remains unclear the Invites app will be offered as a standalone app or presented as a mini app within other apps such as Messages. The publication speculates that Invites will provide users with a list of the people invited to a certain event and inform them about those who have confirmed their attendance for it.

References to the Invites app are only seen in the iOS 18.3 Beta 2 code, and the functionality is currently disabled. Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm that any such app is not present on the update's surface, but it could eventually make its way to users with an upcoming iOS update.