iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 for iPhone With Changes to Mail App and AppleCare Page Rolls Out

The update brings visual enhancements to the AppleCare and Warranty Coverage pages.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2025 10:37 IST
iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 for iPhone With Changes to Mail App and AppleCare Page Rolls Out

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 18.5 is epxected to be released in May, prior to Apple's WWDC 2025

Highlights
  • iPhone users can toggle Contact Photos and Group by Sender in Mail app
  • The update allows disabling of Group by Sender and AI messages features
  • It brings an option to access device coverage details via Apple account
Apple on Tuesday released the iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 update for the iPhone. It is said to be a minor update with only a handful of changes on offer. There are subtle changes to the Mail app and users can now choose to view Contact Photos within the email client. Further, the AppleCare information banner has been updated to provide a more comprehensive view of the purchased plan, in addition to an option which allows for its easy management. Notably, Apple seeded the iOS 18.5 Developer beta 2 recently.

iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 Update: What's New

iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 carries similar changes which Apple introduced with the iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 1 earlier this month. However, these are all minor additions and no major changes have been made to any of the apps or features. As per 9to5Mac, it enables users to toggle Contact Photos from the interface of the Mail app by tapping the three-dot option from the top-right corner of the screen.

This option was previously only available in the iPhone Settings app, but now gets a new shortcut in the Mail app too with the update. Additionally, users can also turn off Group by Sender, categories, and AI priority messages options in the app via the same three-dot menu.

The update also reportedly brings visual enhancements to the AppleCare and Warranty Coverage page, with a new for AppleCare coverage appearing in the Settings app. To discover this, users need to navigate to Settings > General > AppleCare and Warranty. The new option enables them to learn more about the coverage they've purchased by tapping the link.

With iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1, iPhone users can manage their AppleCare plan by heading over to their Apple Account and selecting a device from the device list.

With WWDC 2025 on the horizon, Apple is expected to wind down work on the iOS 18 update and shift focus to development of new features for its upcoming OS which is ubiquitously known as iOS 19. However, official information remains under wraps.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
