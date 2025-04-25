Technology News
iPadOS 19 May Reportedly Bring macOS-Style Menu Bar, Stage Manager 2.0; iPhone to Get External Display Support

Only USB Type-C iPhone models may support external displays.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 April 2025 14:16 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The menu bar is present on top of the Mac screen

  • Apple is reported to bring Stage Manager 2.0 with iPadOS 19 update
  • iOS 19 could offer external display support on iPhone models with USB C
  • The updates are scheduled to be previewed at WWDC 2025 in June
Apple is expected to debut the latest firmware iterations for its devices, such as iOS 19 and iPadOS 19, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in June. While the rumour mill has hinted towards many of the anticipated changes, a recently surfaced report suggests that Apple could introduce several new productivity-linked features for the iPad and iPhone. The former is reported to get a new menu bar similar to macOS, while select iPhone models could finally benefit from external display support for viewing content on a big screen.

iPadOS 19, iOS 19 Changes

Citing unnamed sources, the tipster known as Majin Bu reports that Apple will introduce a new interface with iPadOS 19 that could be adapted to display the menu bar at the top of the screen. It is said to offer a more PC-like experience when the iPad is connected to a Magic Keyboard.

Additionally, updates will also be reportedly made to Stage Manager with the introduction of Stage Manager 2.0. As per the tipster, users will be able to access an improved multitasking mode which automatically triggers when the Magic Keyboard is attached to the iPad. It may bring improvements related to app and window management, potentially helping users' productivity and bridging the gap between desktop and tablet functionality.

Meanwhile, iOS 19, the next iteration of the iPhone operating system (OS), is also said to be in line for several upgrades. Although the Stage Manager remains eluded from the iPhone, the Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly introduce support for external displays with a UI not too dissimilar from the iPad feature.

However, the report suggests that this functionality will only be limited to iPhone models with a USB Type-C port, which would mean that the iPhone 15 series and later models will be the only ones to get support. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 lineup and previous handsets, that come with Apple's proprietary lightning port, could miss out on the productivity feature.

While it will not offer a full desktop experience, the tipster adds that it may enable iPhone users to extend their screen space which could prove useful when editing, creating presentations, or viewing content on a big screen. There may reportedly be some limitations related to the resolution or the number of apps that are displayed at once, the report mentions.

With such updates, Apple aims to turn its device portfolio into a more “seamless ecosystem”, as per the report.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPadOS 19, iOS 19, iOS 18, Ipad, IPhone, WWDC, WWDC 2025, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
