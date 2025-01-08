Apple's fourth generation iPhone SE is expected to get a much-awaited refresh this year. Recent rumours suggested that Apple would release the iPhone SE 4 and the 11th generation iPad alongside iOS 18.3 later in January, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman — who has a decent track record when it comes to unreleased Apple hardware — has contradicted this claim. He has also revealed a few details about the anticiapated launch timeline of the iPhone SE 4. Apple launched the successor to the iPhone SE (2020) model in March 2022.

Apple Developing iPhone SE 4 With iOS 18.3

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gurman stated that Apple is developing the iPhone SE 4 and new iPad models with iOS 18.3. He stated that they will be released "by April if all goes to plan." Apple released its previous SE phones in March or April. The current-generation iPhone SE (2022) was launched in March 2022.

Yes, the new iPads and iPhone SE replacement are being developed on the iOS 18.3 train - but that doesn't mean they launch together this month. It means they'll launch before iOS 18.4, by April if all goes to plan. https://t.co/qaMSH1ImSW — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 7, 2025

In a separate X post, Gurman claimed that rumours about a January launch date for the iPhone SE 4 are "completely untrue.” The next-generation iPhone SE and iPad 11 were earlier rumoured to make their debut later this month, alongside the iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 software updates.

As per past leaks, the iPhone SE will bear a resemblance to the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display. It is said to come with Apple's in-house 5G modem and support for Face ID instead of Touch ID. It could run on an A18 chip paired with 8GB and RAM with support for Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone SE 4 is also rumoured to arrive as the iPhone 16E. It is expected to pack a 3,279mAh battery. It is said to come with a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is rumoured to be priced at less than $500 (roughly Rs. 42,000). In South Korea, it is likely to cost more than KRW 8,00,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000).