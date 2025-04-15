Technology News
iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 With Fixes for Apple Vision Pro App, Writing Tools Rolls Out

The update carries only bug fixes and no noticeable new features.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 10:30 IST
iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 With Fixes for Apple Vision Pro App, Writing Tools Rolls Out

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 is released almost two weeks after the first beta's arrival

Highlights
  • iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 fixes a black screen issue in Vision Pro app
  • A StoreKit bug causing offer eligibility issues is now fixed
  • Bugs with Writing Tools text attribute handling are also resolved
Apple on Monday released the iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 update for the iPhone to developers and beta testers. It is an iterative update and does not contain any noticeable new features. Building upon the release of the iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 1 earlier this month, the latest beta update brings fixes for bugs related to the Apple Vision Pro app, StoreKit, Writing Tools, and others. With beta updates, the company says developers can update their apps to support the new features and test them against the API changes.

iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 Update: What's New

As per Apple's changelog, the iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 update brings a fix for an issue affecting the Apple Vision Pro app. Launched alongside the iOS 18.4 update for the iPhone, the app enables users to download apps and games, discover media, and get tips for the spatial headset. However, the company says users reported an issue which caused the app to launch with a black screen when downloaded from the App Store. Although it was resolved with the iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 1, the latest update fixes it on devices still affected by the issue.

The update also fixes a previously existing issue where the availability of C APIs, which often provide direct access to system resources and hardware functionalities within the hvf framework, was not being properly checked.

Further, the changelog states that a bug resulted in the isEligibleForIntroOffer(for:) function returning false if the user was not signed in on the device in the StoreKit, a framework used by developers to provide features and services for their apps and in-app purchases via the App Store. Additionally, a bug related to how text attributes are handled in Apple's frameworks when using the NSWritingToolsCoordinator or UIWritingToolsCoordinator properties. Both of these issues have been resolved.

As we approach WWDC 2025, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to focus more on the upcoming iOS 19 and its tidbits rather than introducing new features for the current iOS 18 update cycle.

iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2, iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 Features, iOS 18, iOS 19, IPhone, iPhone Update, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 With Fixes for Apple Vision Pro App, Writing Tools Rolls Out
