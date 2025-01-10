Flipkart Monumental sale — the e-commerce platform's first sale event of the year — will kick off next week. The online sale will offer exclusive early access to Flipkart Plus and VIP members. The Republic Day special sale will provide discounts on various categories ranging from mobile phones, smart TVs, and home appliances. Apple's latest iPhone 16 series is confirmed to be available at a discounted price during the sale. Flipkart is also joining hands with select lenders to provide assured savings on payments made through their cards and EMI transactions.

Flipkart Monumental Sale Date, Bank Offers

The e-commerce platform has published a microsite that reveals the date, deals, and bank offers of the Flipkart Monumental Sale. The sale will begin on January 13 at 12pm IST.

While the sale will be open to all customers, Flipkart Plus and VIP users will have 12 hours prior access to discounts and offers. During the sale, buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on payment using HDFC Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

iPhone 16 Series Offers

Apple's latest iPhone 16 series is confirmed to go on sale at discounted prices on January 13. The standard iPhone 16 will be sold for Rs. 63,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 16 Plus will be available for Rs. 73,999, down from Rs. 89,900.

Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro will be priced at Rs. 1,02,900 in the upcoming sale, instead of Rs. 1,19,900. The top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max is confirmed to be available for Rs. 1,27,900, instead of 1,44,900. These discounted price tags include both flat discounts and bank-based offers.

Besides the iPhone, the Pixel 8a has also been teased to go on sale at Rs. 32,999 in the Flipkart Monumental Sale, which is considerably lower than its launch price — Rs. 52,999. The Moto Edge 50 Pro will be available for Rs. 27,999, down from Rs. 41,999. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ will be up for sale at Rs. 59,999, according to the platform.

