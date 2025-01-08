Technology News
  Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes; iOS 18.3 Beta 2 Released

Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With ‘Important’ Bug Fixes; iOS 18.3 Beta 2 Released

Although the update does not have any new features, Apple still recommends it for all iPhone users.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 09:59 IST
Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With ‘Important’ Bug Fixes; iOS 18.3 Beta 2 Released

iOS 18.2.1 update is now available for download on iPhone

Highlights
  • iOS 18.2.1 does not have any associated security fixes, says Apple
  • iOS 18.3 Beta 2 includes fixes for Genmoji and Writing Tools API issues
  • Similar updates are also rolled out for iPad users
iOS 18.2.1 update for iPhone was rolled out by Apple on Monday. It is smaller in size compared to previous updates which introduced notable features and brought Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. As per the Cupertino-based technology giant, the iOS 18.2.1 update brings fixes for important bugs, perhaps discovered in iOS 18.2 or previous iOS 18 versions. Alongside this stable update, Apple has also released the iOS 18.3 Beta 2 update for iPhone.

iOS 18.2.1, iOS 18.3 Beta 2 Updates

Apple has not yet revealed the components of the iOS 18.2.1 update. The official changelog just says “important bug fixes” although the company has confirmed that it does not have any CVE entries, thus no security fixes. However, it still recommends it for all iPhone users. For the iPhone 15 Pro, the iOS 18.2.1 update comes with the build number 2A3798 and is approximately 327MB in size.

ios 18 3 beta 5 iOS 18

iOS 18.2.1 and iOS 18.3 Beta 2 Updates for iPhone are Live

An update with similar changes has also been pushed out for iPad users and they can download the iPadOS 18.2.1 update on their devices.

Meanwhile, the iPhone maker continues to test the iOS 18.3 update ahead of its official rollout later this month with the release of the third beta for developers. It does not carry any new features but builds upon the subtle changes introduced with the first developer beta. As per Apple, there are only aesthetic additions and no functional changes.

The home app now supports robot vacuums. The Image Playground and Type to Siri icons have also received changes, while the Camera Control option in the Settings app brings support for dark mode.

Alongside changes, the iOS 18.3 Beta 2 update also resolves several issues. This includes a problem encountered by users where Genmoji might not generate an emoji without selecting a different person first. Another fix is for a Writing Tools issue where third-party apps adopting the Writing Tools API on iOS cannot use the complete inline experience if the first responder is not a UIView.

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm that both updates are now available for download on supported iPhone models.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

iOS 18.2.1, Apple, iOS 18, iOS 18.3 Beta 2, iOS 18.3 Beta 2 Features, IPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With ‘Important’ Bug Fixes; iOS 18.3 Beta 2 Released
