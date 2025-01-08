iOS 18.2.1 update for iPhone was rolled out by Apple on Monday. It is smaller in size compared to previous updates which introduced notable features and brought Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. As per the Cupertino-based technology giant, the iOS 18.2.1 update brings fixes for important bugs, perhaps discovered in iOS 18.2 or previous iOS 18 versions. Alongside this stable update, Apple has also released the iOS 18.3 Beta 2 update for iPhone.

Apple has not yet revealed the components of the iOS 18.2.1 update. The official changelog just says “important bug fixes” although the company has confirmed that it does not have any CVE entries, thus no security fixes. However, it still recommends it for all iPhone users. For the iPhone 15 Pro, the iOS 18.2.1 update comes with the build number 2A3798 and is approximately 327MB in size.

iOS 18.2.1 and iOS 18.3 Beta 2 Updates for iPhone are Live

An update with similar changes has also been pushed out for iPad users and they can download the iPadOS 18.2.1 update on their devices.

Meanwhile, the iPhone maker continues to test the iOS 18.3 update ahead of its official rollout later this month with the release of the third beta for developers. It does not carry any new features but builds upon the subtle changes introduced with the first developer beta. As per Apple, there are only aesthetic additions and no functional changes.

The home app now supports robot vacuums. The Image Playground and Type to Siri icons have also received changes, while the Camera Control option in the Settings app brings support for dark mode.

Alongside changes, the iOS 18.3 Beta 2 update also resolves several issues. This includes a problem encountered by users where Genmoji might not generate an emoji without selecting a different person first. Another fix is for a Writing Tools issue where third-party apps adopting the Writing Tools API on iOS cannot use the complete inline experience if the first responder is not a UIView.

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm that both updates are now available for download on supported iPhone models.