Apple on Wednesday rolled out the iOS 18.4.1 update for iPhone. The update is not a major introduction and does not contain any new features. Despite this, it is a crucial release which eligible iPhone users should update to due to the inclusion of a patch for major security vulnerabilities which are said to have been exploited to carry out an attack against iOS users. Additionally, the iOS 18.4.1 update also rectifies an issue related to CarPlay.

Apple's release notes for the iOS 18.4.1 and iPadOS 18.4.1 update state that the Cupertino-based tech giant has fixed a vulnerability in CoreAudio, a low-level API on its mobile and tablet operating systems. Given the identifier CVE-2025-31200, the flaw was discovered by Apple and the Google Threat Analysis Group. It would cause code execution when processing an audio stream in a maliciously crafted media file. Apple addressed the memory corruption issue with improved bounds checking.

The second flaw was discovered in a security feature itself; RPAC (Remote Participant Audio Control) framework. Although it allows communication between audio streams, the vulnerability caused an attacker with arbitrary read and write capability to bypass Pointer Authentication. The vulnerability was discovered by Apple, given the identifier CVE-2025-31201, and was patched by removing the vulnerable code.

Although the security flaws have been rectified, the company says it is aware that both of the issues may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on iOS.

In addition to the security patches, the changelog states that the update also addresses a bug which “prevents wireless CarPlay connection in certain vehicles”.

Thus, users with eligible iPhone models are advised to iOS 18.4.1. To do this, launch the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update > Install Now. The update is available for iPhone XS and later handsets, as well as several iPad models.