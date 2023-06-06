At the ongoing WWDC 2023 developer event, Apple announced iOS 17, which brings plenty of improvements to existing features and also introduces some new features. There's a new Standby mode, a new Journal app, the ability to leave a message on FaceTime, and plenty more. Users will soon be able to interact with widgets, swap numbers with NameDrop, and even share AirDrop transfers via the internet. While a majority of these features will arrive on the latest iPhone 14 series and recent models, Apple has decided to drop support for some older models.

With the growing number of smartphone offerings (more to be added later this year) it comes as no surprise that Apple has decided to drop software support for some older models. While the Cupertino tech giant has not given any specific reasons for the same (could be down to the A12 Bionic chipset), it will be dropping support for iPhone models launched prior to 2018.

This cutoff mark now includes three handsets in particular – the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. All three are currently supported with the current iOS 16 releases for now, but Apple's website clearly mentions that they will not be receiving the new iOS 17 update when it arrives later this year.

iOS 17, which was announced last night, is currently available for download as a developer beta. These downloads are only available to users with a developer account. Older handsets that are compatible with iOS 17 include the entire iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and the iPhone 11 series as well. The iOS 17 software update will also be available for the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, iPhone SE (2020), and the recent iPhone SE (2022).

The Apple iPhone X was the first iPhone to offer Apple's Face ID 3D authentication technology. It was also the first iPhone to utilise a stainless-steel frame and became Apple's much needed transition to bezel-less screen.

At the same time, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were the last premium models from Apple to offer its Touch ID authentication technology. Apple still uses Touch ID on some iPad models and on its MacBooks, but its iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone SE (2022) are the only affordable iPhone models to offer the same with every other model having switched to Face ID.

