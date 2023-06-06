Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch is available in India at a lowered price after the MacBook Air M2 15-inch was released Tuesday at a price of Rs. 1,34,900. The lightweight, compact laptop was unveiled in the country in July 2022 with Apple's M2 chipset onboard. The now-discounted device sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and is equipped with up to 2TB of SSD storage. The 67W USB Type-C power adapter of the Apple MacBook Air M2 13 allows a laptop battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge. Apple India officially slashed the price of the 13-inch laptop after the launch of the MacBook Air M2 15-inch laptop.

Apple MacBook Air M2 13 price in India, availability

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with M2 chips started with Rs. 1,19, 900. Offered in Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options, the MacBook Air M2 is now priced at Rs. 1,14,900 and Rs. 1,44,900, for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.

Both 13 and 15-inch variants of the Apple MacBook Air M2 laptops are available for sale on the Apple India website.

Apple MacBook Air M2 13 specifications, features

Sporting a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with very slim bezels, the laptop is powered by the M2 chipset designed by Apple. It launched with macOS Monterey out-of-the-box but an upgrade to macOS Ventura with claims of boosted performance was introduced later. The laptop supports up to 2TB of SSD storage.

With a 1080p HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) web camera with a four-speaker sound system, the MacBook Air M2 13 supports immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The laptop comes with a Magic Keyboard and a Force Touch trackpad.

The laptop supports two USB Type-C/ Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity. An optional 67W USB Type-C power adapter claims to offer the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chipset, an 18-hour battery life on a single charge. The device also supports MagSafe charging.

