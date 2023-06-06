Technology News
Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered After MacBook Air M2 15-Inch Launch: Details

The Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch now starts in India at Rs. 1,14,900.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 June 2023 17:15 IST
Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered After MacBook Air M2 15-Inch Launch: Details

MacBook Air (2022) (pictured) is seen in a silver variant

Highlights
  • Both laptops come with the M2 chipset
  • They are offered in Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight colours
  • 13-inch MacBook Air comes with up to 2TB of SSD storage

Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch is available in India at a lowered price after the MacBook Air M2 15-inch was released Tuesday at a price of Rs. 1,34,900. The lightweight, compact laptop was unveiled in the country in July 2022 with Apple's M2 chipset onboard. The now-discounted device sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and is equipped with up to 2TB of SSD storage. The 67W USB Type-C power adapter of the Apple MacBook Air M2 13 allows a laptop battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge. Apple India officially slashed the price of the 13-inch laptop after the launch of the MacBook Air M2 15-inch laptop.

Apple MacBook Air M2 13 price in India, availability

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with M2 chips started with Rs. 1,19, 900. Offered in Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options, the MacBook Air M2 is now priced at Rs. 1,14,900 and Rs. 1,44,900, for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.

Both 13 and 15-inch variants of the Apple MacBook Air M2 laptops are available for sale on the Apple India website.

Apple MacBook Air M2 13 specifications, features

Sporting a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with very slim bezels, the laptop is powered by the M2 chipset designed by Apple. It launched with macOS Monterey out-of-the-box but an upgrade to macOS Ventura with claims of boosted performance was introduced later. The laptop supports up to 2TB of SSD storage.

With a 1080p HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) web camera with a four-speaker sound system, the MacBook Air M2 13 supports immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The laptop comes with a Magic Keyboard and a Force Touch trackpad.

The laptop supports two USB Type-C/ Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity. An optional 67W USB Type-C power adapter claims to offer the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chipset, an 18-hour battery life on a single charge. The device also supports MagSafe charging.

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish and functional design
  • Very good battery life, MagSafe charging
  • Crisp and bright display
  • Great performance, excellent keyboard
  • Speakers sound good
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review
Display size 13.60-inch
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M2
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Apple MacBook Air 15 (2023) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air 15 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.30-inch
Display resolution 1864x2880 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M2
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.51 kg
Comments

Further reading: Apple MacBook Air M2 13, Apple MacBook Air M2 13 price in India, Apple MacBook Air M2 13 specifications, Apple MacBook Air M2, Apple MacBook Air M2 15, Apple MacBook Air, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered After MacBook Air M2 15-Inch Launch: Details
