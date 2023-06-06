How to Download iOS 17 Beta, iPadOS 17 Beta on Your iPhone and iPad

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 were unveiled by Apple at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote event on Monday. The next versions of Apple's operating systems for iPhone will bring new changes to several Apple apps including FaceTime, Messages, and Phone. The company also announced a new Standby feature that will allow an iPhone to turn into a smart display when it is idle in landscape mode and charging. Meanwhile, iPadOS 17 will finally get widgets on the lock screen, a feature that came to the iPhone last year with iOS 16. Both iPhone and iPad users will gain access to a new Journal app, while the Health app is finally coming to the iPad later this year.

There's no word from Apple on when iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be released, but these updates are anticipated to arrive in the third quarter of 2023. The first Developer Beta for both updates are now available, after the WWDC 2023 keynote. It is worth noting that beta software is not typically considered stable enough for daily use and should never be installed on your primary devices. You should also back up your data, which will make restoring data and reverting to the stable release much easier.

Unlike Public Beta releases, Apple's Developer Beta releases are only available if you are part of the Apple Developer Program which costs $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200) a year. If you don't want to wait for the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Public Beta that is scheduled to arrive in July, you can sign up to try the first beta releases today. If you are already part of the developer program, you can start with step 6 in the following guide.

How to download iOS 17 beta and iPadOS 17 beta on your iPhone and iPad Back up your data on your iPhone or iPad. Open the Apple Developer app after installing it from the App Store. Tap on Account > Enroll Now and sign in with your username and password, then submit your information. Select the Individual option and accept the terms of the license, then pay the annual fee. Verify that you are enrolled in the Apple Developer Program from the Account section in the app. Open the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update > Beta Updates > iOS 17 Developer Beta/ iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. On the previous screen, wait for the Developer Beta to show up tap on Download and Install. Enter your device passcode or password and accept the terms and conditions to start the update process.

