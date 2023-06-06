Technology News

How to Download iOS 17 Beta, iPadOS 17 Beta on Your iPhone and iPad

If you don't want to wait for the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Public Beta releases in July, here's how you can try out the Developer Betas right away.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2023 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 17 comes with a new Check In feature to inform family members of transit status

Highlights
  • iOS 17 and iPad OS 17 are coming to eligible devices later this year
  • Developers can now try beta versions of these updates on iPhone and iPad
  • iOS 17 and iPad OS 17 developer beta require a paid subscription

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 were unveiled by Apple at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote event on Monday. The next versions of Apple's operating systems for iPhone will bring new changes to several Apple apps including FaceTime, Messages, and Phone. The company also announced a new Standby feature that will allow an iPhone to turn into a smart display when it is idle in landscape mode and charging. Meanwhile, iPadOS 17 will finally get widgets on the lock screen, a feature that came to the iPhone last year with iOS 16. Both iPhone and iPad users will gain access to a new Journal app, while the Health app is finally coming to the iPad later this year.

There's no word from Apple on when iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be released, but these updates are anticipated to arrive in the third quarter of 2023. The first Developer Beta for both updates are now available, after the WWDC 2023 keynote. It is worth noting that beta software is not typically considered stable enough for daily use and should never be installed on your primary devices. You should also back up your data, which will make restoring data and reverting to the stable release much easier.

Unlike Public Beta releases, Apple's Developer Beta releases are only available if you are part of the Apple Developer Program which costs $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200) a year. If you don't want to wait for the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Public Beta that is scheduled to arrive in July, you can sign up to try the first beta releases today. If you are already part of the developer program, you can start with step 6 in the following guide.

How to download iOS 17 beta and iPadOS 17 beta on your iPhone and iPad

  1. Back up your data on your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Open the Apple Developer app after installing it from the App Store.
  3. Tap on Account > Enroll Now and sign in with your username and password, then submit your information.
  4. Select the Individual option and accept the terms of the license, then pay the annual fee.
  5. Verify that you are enrolled in the Apple Developer Program from the Account section in the app.
  6. Open the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update > Beta Updates > iOS 17 Developer Beta/ iPadOS 17 Developer Beta.
  7. On the previous screen, wait for the Developer Beta to show up tap on Download and Install.
  8. Enter your device passcode or password and accept the terms and conditions to start the update process.

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, iOS Beta, iPadOS Beta, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
