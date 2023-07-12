Technology News
Instagram, Messenger Users Can Now Use Meta Avatars in Video Calls: How It Works

Meta Avatars in Instagram and Messenger video calls look somewhat similar to Apple’s Memoji avatars.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 12 July 2023 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

Over one billion Meta Avatars have been created to-date

Highlights
  • Meta rolls out the Avatar for video calls on both Android and iOS
  • The feature has been announced via Meta’s blog post
  • Meta is also introducing animated avatar stickers

Meta has announced new real-time Avatar feature for video calls on Instagram and Messenger. The company has announced the feature via its blog post, sharing that users can now use their Avatars during video calls on Instagram and Messenger. Meta Avatars on these social media apps' video calls look somewhat similar to Apple's Memoji avatars. These avatars will also follow the users' facial expressions and mouth movements. The feature is rolling out to both Android as well as iOS devices. Additionally, Meta also introduced animated avatar stickers.

Meta, in its latest blog post, has announced for users the ability to use their digital Avatars during an Instagram or Messenger video chat. Users can now create their Avatars and use it during the video chats, instead of turning their camera off. This will make the conversation more fun, useful, and social than ever before, according to Meta. In the demo video shared on the blog post, the Avatars in video calls appear similar to Apple's Memoji avatars. They can even be seen following facial expressions and mouth movements.

Additionally, the tech giant has also introduced animated stickers and social stickers that can be shared in Instagram and Facebook Stories, Reels, and Messenger and Threads. Instead of sharing a static image, users can now send animated emojis including thumbs up, applaud, or facepalm and more.

Moreover, Meta is also testing a new feature on Facebook and WhatsApp where users can take a live selfie and create their avatar. It is said to be closely resembling the real-life appearance. The company is also standardizing the look of avatars across all our platforms including VR Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Recently, Instagram introduced the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts, but only in the US. The head of the social media platform Adam Mosseri announced the feature in his Instagram broadcast channel. In India, users can directly share the reels in their Stories or via chat or save their favourite reels in the saved Reels tabs. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Meta, Meta Avatars, Instagram, Instagram video calls, Messenger
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
