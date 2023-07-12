Meta has announced new real-time Avatar feature for video calls on Instagram and Messenger. The company has announced the feature via its blog post, sharing that users can now use their Avatars during video calls on Instagram and Messenger. Meta Avatars on these social media apps' video calls look somewhat similar to Apple's Memoji avatars. These avatars will also follow the users' facial expressions and mouth movements. The feature is rolling out to both Android as well as iOS devices. Additionally, Meta also introduced animated avatar stickers.

Meta, in its latest blog post, has announced for users the ability to use their digital Avatars during an Instagram or Messenger video chat. Users can now create their Avatars and use it during the video chats, instead of turning their camera off. This will make the conversation more fun, useful, and social than ever before, according to Meta. In the demo video shared on the blog post, the Avatars in video calls appear similar to Apple's Memoji avatars. They can even be seen following facial expressions and mouth movements.

Additionally, the tech giant has also introduced animated stickers and social stickers that can be shared in Instagram and Facebook Stories, Reels, and Messenger and Threads. Instead of sharing a static image, users can now send animated emojis including thumbs up, applaud, or facepalm and more.

Moreover, Meta is also testing a new feature on Facebook and WhatsApp where users can take a live selfie and create their avatar. It is said to be closely resembling the real-life appearance. The company is also standardizing the look of avatars across all our platforms including VR Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Recently, Instagram introduced the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts, but only in the US. The head of the social media platform Adam Mosseri announced the feature in his Instagram broadcast channel. In India, users can directly share the reels in their Stories or via chat or save their favourite reels in the saved Reels tabs.

