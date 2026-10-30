Meta has silently launched a new AI-powered fashion app called Style Sketch. The outfit planning app is integrated with Instagram and allows users to create outfit combinations using clothes they already have. The app can generate a digital wardrobe by accessing the Instagram app and the user's photo album. It then uses AI to recommend outfit combinations based on their personal style and allows them to visualise the looks on a virtual model matched to their body shape and skin tone. Style Sketch is currently available on Android and iOS in select global markets.

Meta Style Sketch App Features

Style Sketch is listed for download via the App Store and Google Play Store. It seems to be available in Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Meta has not yet announced plans to expand its availability to other markets. As mentioned, Style Sketch will give users outfit recommendations based on the available clothes and the user's preferences.

The app generates outfit combinations from the user's existing wardrobe, customised to body shape, style, and items of the user. It can automatically build a digital wardrobe by connecting to Instagram photos of the user. The user can also add items manually via photos, videos, or camera roll. The app also provides a preview of the outfit on a realistic model matched to a specific body shape and skin tone of the user.

The listing says Style Sketch outfit suggestions are built around single, under-utilised pieces, such as jackets and footwear. The app also recommends outfits based on travel destination, duration and weather. It also lets users browse current trends and looks, then see how to recreate similar styles using pieces from their own closet. It also lets users send the two outfit options directly to a friend to get their opinion or share looks they like.

Meta Style Sketch is likely to rival existing AI Fashion Tools from companies like Alta. Google Photos also offers similar tools that help users organise pictures of their clothes into digital wardrobes and explore different outfit combinations.