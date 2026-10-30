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WhatsApp Update Adds Four New Group Chat Features, Including Permanent Message Pins

WhatsApp now allows users to send message history to new group chat members.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 16:17 IST
WhatsApp Update Adds Four New Group Chat Features, Including Permanent Message Pins

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp now allows users to share a Group Status

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp users can now leave messages pinned forever
  • WhatsApp now allows users to share group status with members
  • WhatsApp recently introduced the Group Chat feature
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WhatsApp recently introduced the Guest Calls functionality, which allows users to add others who do not have a WhatsApp account. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging service has announced that it is rolling out four new features and updates for WhatsApp Group Chats. The company claims that the new functionalities make it easier for new group chat members to join ongoing conversations and existing users to pick up from where they left off. The instant messaging platform now allows users to send the message history after a new member joins the group chat. Moreover, users can now pin messages in group chats for a longer duration.

WhatsApp Adds New Group Chat Features

In a blog post on Thursday, the Kunal Shah-led instant messaging platform announced that it is introducing four new features for group chats in WhatsApp, which are claimed to help users pick up conversations where they left them. As part of the new update, the company will now allow users to pin important messages permanently. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to keep up to four messages pinned in a group chat for 24 hours, seven days, or 30 days.

With the addition of the new functionality, users will be able to leave messages pinned in WhatsApp group chats “forever”. On top of this, WhatsApp has announced the launch of the ability to send message histories after a new member joins the group chat. Group admins and managers will be able to share recent messages by tapping on the name of a member who recently joined the group chat. The company assures that the messages will be end-to-end encrypted.

Earlier, WhatsApp allowed admins of group chats to share message history while adding new members. With the addition of the new ability, users will be able to share the chat history with users they forgot to initially share the history with. Also, users will now be able to filter messages in group chats by mentions. When the filter is applied, the chat window will highlight the messages where a user has been tagged.

Lastly, the Kunal Shah-led company will now allow users to share group status with group members. The group statuses will only be shared with specific group chats that are meant to see them. The Group Status functionality will work similarly to how users share ephemeral images and videos on the Status page. The Group Status will disappear after 24 hours. Others in the group will be able to react and add their own status.

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Further reading: WhatsApp Group Chats, WhatsApp
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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