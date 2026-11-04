Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Watch GT 2 Tipped to Launch in India Alongside X500 Series

The Indian variant may resemble the Chinese version of the Vivo Watch GT 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 20:53 IST
Vivo Watch GT 2 Tipped to Launch in India Alongside X500 Series

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Watch GT 2 launched in China last year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Watch GT 2 has a 2.07-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate
  • It offers heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring
  • The smartwatch includes more than 100 sports modes
Advertisement

Vivo may bring the Watch GT 2 to India alongside its upcoming X500 series, giving buyers another device to consider beyond its smartphones. The smartwatch launched in China last year, but it has not made its way to India yet. Vivo has not shared any details about its India launch plans so far, including pricing or availability. It is also unclear when the X500 series will arrive, although both launches are expected to happen together.

Vivo Watch GT 2 India Launch Tipped Alongside X500 Series

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) said Vivo plans to launch the Watch GT 2 in India alongside the X500 series. He did not mention when the smartwatch might arrive or whether the Indian version will have the same specifications as the China model. He added that he would share more details once they were confirmed.

Voltvivo Discussion
Explore More...

The Vivo Watch GT 2 first went on sale in China in October 2025, alongside the X300 series. It has a 2.07-inch rectangular display with a 432x514 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Vivo claims the screen can reach up to 2,400 nits of peak local brightness. The watch runs BlueOS 3.0 and is available in Bluetooth and eSIM versions.

The Watch GT 2 can track heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and has more than 100 sports modes. It also supports NFC and Bluetooth 5.4, and is rated 2ATM for water resistance. Battery life depends on which version you pick. Vivo claims the Bluetooth model can run for up to 33 days on its 695mAh battery, while the eSIM version is rated for up to 28 days with its 595mAh battery. These figures apply to the China models, and Vivo has not confirmed the specifications of the Indian variant.

The smartwatch is expected to arrive alongside the Vivo X500 series, although the company has not announced a launch date yet. An earlier report claimed pre-bookings for the smartphones had started at select offline stores. It did not mention how much customers would need to pay, if anything, to book a handset.

There are other signs that the X500 series is headed to India. The Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max have appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. Recent reports have also suggested a November 25 launch, but Vivo is yet to confirm the date.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Watch GT 2, Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

Related Stories

Vivo Watch GT 2 Tipped to Launch in India Alongside X500 Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F35 Pro Gets ColorOS 17 Update in India
  2. BGMI Air Set to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Watch GT 2 Tipped to Launch in India Alongside X500 Series
  2. Windows 11 PCs With 8GB RAM Get Faster Multitasking, Lower Memory Usage
  3. BGMI Air Set to Launch in India on December 10; Closed Beta Testing to Begin Later This Month
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out Recent Media Suggestions Feature for Android and iOS Users: Report
  5. Ubisoft Reportedly Bids to Acquire Arkane Studios From Xbox
  6. Binance Hackers Route 81 Percent of Stolen Solana Through THORChain
  7. MeitY Launches Three New Sovereign AI Models Under the IndiaAI Mission
  8. Google Turns Off Gemini AI Access for K-12 Student Accounts, Expands Guided Learning to Search and Classroom
  9. Apple Releases iOS 27.3 Beta With New Siri AI Tools for Developers, Health App Update
  10. Crypto Traders Face Backlash for Launching Memecoins Using Jesús de Miguel’s Image
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »