Vivo Watch GT 2 Tipped to Launch in India Alongside X500 Series

Vivo may bring the Watch GT 2 to India alongside its upcoming X500 series, giving buyers another device to consider beyond its smartphones. The smartwatch launched in China last year, but it has not made its way to India yet. Vivo has not shared any details about its India launch plans so far, including pricing or availability. It is also unclear when the X500 series will arrive, although both launches are expected to happen together.

Vivo Watch GT 2 India Launch Tipped Alongside X500 Series

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) said Vivo plans to launch the Watch GT 2 in India alongside the X500 series. He did not mention when the smartwatch might arrive or whether the Indian version will have the same specifications as the China model. He added that he would share more details once they were confirmed.

The Vivo Watch GT 2 first went on sale in China in October 2025, alongside the X300 series. It has a 2.07-inch rectangular display with a 432x514 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Vivo claims the screen can reach up to 2,400 nits of peak local brightness. The watch runs BlueOS 3.0 and is available in Bluetooth and eSIM versions.

The Watch GT 2 can track heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and has more than 100 sports modes. It also supports NFC and Bluetooth 5.4, and is rated 2ATM for water resistance. Battery life depends on which version you pick. Vivo claims the Bluetooth model can run for up to 33 days on its 695mAh battery, while the eSIM version is rated for up to 28 days with its 595mAh battery. These figures apply to the China models, and Vivo has not confirmed the specifications of the Indian variant.

The smartwatch is expected to arrive alongside the Vivo X500 series, although the company has not announced a launch date yet. An earlier report claimed pre-bookings for the smartphones had started at select offline stores. It did not mention how much customers would need to pay, if anything, to book a handset.

There are other signs that the X500 series is headed to India. The Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max have appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. Recent reports have also suggested a November 25 launch, but Vivo is yet to confirm the date.